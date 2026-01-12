Begin your child’s STEM journey with Chasewood Learning

Chasewood Learning is an after-school STEM education center designed to spark and foster your child’s interest in STEM. They offer classes for all age levels and experience in subjects like robotics, engineering, coding, and more!

Your child can begin their STEM journey and develop both technical and soft skills from early education throughout high school. Their unique learning path supports your child every step of the way, from early exploration through advanced learning.

Chasewood Learning has multiple robotics teams that compete in seven different robotics competitions. The robotics teams are highly successful with consistent representation at the national and international levels. The skills gained and developed through these after-school programs and teams will help guide your child into a successful future.

Chasewood Learning offers dynamic STEM classes designed for every level

From coding to robotics and more, they are always looking to update and improve the curriculum. Your child can expect dedicated, hands-on learning from excellent, talented staff.

Each teacher has multiple years of experience in education, giving them an outstanding background to help your child every step of the way. Each class is designed to meet your child’s needs and build upon previous learning, providing a clear pathway from beginner to expert for any little learner!

Chasewood Learning’s award-winning robotics teams take students further

With reigning State and National teams, as well as World placers, Chasewood Learning’s robotics teams consistently foster a winning, successful culture that supports your child’s growth in STEM and life.

Chasewood Learning supports teams in several robotics competitions, including the World Robot Olympiad, VEX Robotics, FIRST LEGO League, SumoBot League, Matrix AI Robot Cup, FIRST Tech Challenge, and FIRST Robotics Challenge! Through participation in their robotics teams, your child will gain numerous technical and soft skills that will aid them throughout their whole professional and personal life, developing in areas such as communication, teamwork, critical thinking, confidence, and so much more. There is a team for every student!

Chasewood Learning

1701 Quincy Ave, Suite 9

Naperville, IL 60540

866-488-7836

chasewoodlearning.com

Business Profiles guests: Will Wong, Founder, and Sarah Slater, Robotics Coach