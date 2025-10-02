Come play around at Topgolf Naperville

Topgolf Naperville combines play, hospitality, and an all-weather setting for families, friend groups, and companies looking for things to do in Naperville. Players hit microchipped golf balls from climate-controlled bays, order from a full kitchen and bar, and follow their teams on a personal TV in every bay.

The venue sits in a football-forward community that lives for Friday Night Lights and pro and college weekends, which makes Topgolf a natural home for a football watch party in Naperville.

Explore the venue or book a bay.

What’s new for football season at Topgolf

Football meets golf on the range with regulation field goal posts. Naperville stands among a select group of Topgolf venues nationwide with this setup. The Topgolf Field Goal Challenge puts the uprights in your sightline and a club in your hands.

Aim to drive the ball through the posts and score points while challenging friends to a friendly competition. The watch-party environment includes hundreds of screens across the venue and a personal TV in every bay, so each group tracks its game of choice while it plays.

A welcome on-ramp for first-timers

The Sure Thing Club gives beginners a fast path to solid contact. One clear setup cue, a forgiving club, and instant feedback on the bay monitor build confidence within minutes. Many players start with a few swings using Sure Thing and then pivot to the Field Goal Challenge for an early win.

All-weather bays with fans in summer and heaters in winter support year-round visits and easy weekday value, including half-off golf Monday through Thursday.

Community roots and Play It Forward

Topgolf Naperville has served the region for 10 years and leans into service as part of the job. The local team volunteers twice a month with Feed My Starving Children, participates in the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, Chamber630, and the regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, supports Fraternal Order of Police outings, and sponsors neighborhood events like the Naperville Park District’s Halloween Happening.

Through Play It Forward, Topgolf invites Special Olympics athletes, high school golf teams, and youth-focused charities to play for free. Free game play is available Monday through Thursday from open to 5 PM at any U.S. venue, which helps introduce more young people to the game in an accessible, fun setting.

Special Olympics Giving Season

From September 1 through October 31, Topgolf’s 98 U.S. venues support Special Olympics during their annual Giving Season. Players can donate a percentage on their final check, purchase a $5 Law Enforcement Torch Run flame icon, buy an exclusive Red Glove to donate $5 to Special Olympics, and participate in Tip-A-Cop events with local law enforcement serving as celebrity waiters.

Topgolf Naperville is hosting a Special Olympics Putting Challenge during this period to raise funds and awareness in the community.

Fall Leagues on Monday nights

Topgolf Fall Leagues turn Mondays into appointment play. Teams compete over eight weeks from 6-9 PM, with a preseason night to learn the format, a regular season to build standings, and playoffs that crown the top finishers.

Topgolf Naperville

3211 Odyssey Ct

Naperville, IL 60563

630-596-1000

topgolf.com/us/

Business Profiles guests: Jim Schiavo, Director of Operations Naperville, and Alan Swanson, Director of Operations National