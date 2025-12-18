IB Therapy helps women in Naperville feel strong, confident, and supported

IB Therapy in Naperville was created with one purpose: to give women a safe, comfortable place where they can talk about the changes in their bodies without feeling embarrassed, brushed off, or alone.

Led by Irina Batashki, MSN, APRN, a Family Nurse Practitioner with years of experience in women’s health, labor and delivery, pelvic floor support, and regenerative medicine, IB Therapy focuses on the needs women often struggle with quietly.

Every day, Irina meets women who say, “I thought this was just part of getting older.” Or new moms who whisper, “Nobody told me this could happen after childbirth.” Or women in midlife who admit, “I don’t feel like myself anymore.” IB Therapy exists to change that story.

A gentle, modern approach to pelvic floor wellness

Many women in Naperville experience pelvic floor changes, bladder leakage, core weakness, or discomfort after childbirth or during perimenopause—yet they don’t know where to go for real solutions. Irina offers modern, non-surgical treatments using the EmpowerRF platform, including V Tone, Forma V, and Morpheus8. These treatments strengthen deep pelvic muscles, support bladder control, improve tissue health, and help women feel stable, strong, and confident again.

Regenerative treatments that help women look and feel refreshed

IB Therapy also offers natural regenerative therapies—PRF injections, microneedling with PRF, exosomes, and hair restoration treatments—for women noticing changes in their skin or hair due to postpartum shifts, stress, or aging.

Wellness support that fits a busy woman’s life

Irina offers IV vitamin therapy, NAD+ infusions, and peptide therapy to support energy, hydration, immunity, metabolism, and overall wellness.

A place where women feel understood

What makes IB Therapy special is the experience—calming, reassuring, and empowering. Irina’s mission is simple: to help women restore strength, confidence, and wellbeing—at every stage of womanhood

552 S Washington St # 219

Naperville, IL 60540

224-425-7566

Business Profiles guest: Irina Batashki, MSN, APRN