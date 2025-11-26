Lennon’s brings community, cuisine, and entertainment together

Lennon’s is a restaurant and entertainment venue in Naperville that has three distinct concepts under one roof. They hope to bring people together with globally inspired flavors, warm hospitality, and a lively vibe.

The space is all about connection, where food is shared, music moves you, and everyone feels like family. Whether it’s brunch, happy hour, or a night out, Lennon’s creates an experience that’s fresh, fun, and full of heart. They celebrate diversity, act with integrity, and stay rooted in our community. There’s always a place for you at Lennon’s.

One location, three floors of food, conversation, and entertainment

The first floor is Lennon’s Eatery, where sharing is the focus, with globally inspired small plates and larger dishes made for sharing.

“That was really what this whole floor was about, community, being able to share a meal, share conversation,” said Jeremy Stolberg, the CEO and Founder of Lennonn’s.

Lennon’s Lounge, which occupies the second floor, is a unique entertainment venue with live entertainment on the weekend, spanning from comedy to music. The space also features multiple TVs for events, a stage with full lighting, and sound. This floor is set up for private events as well, and has an upscale, elevated bar food menu.

The third floor will be L3 Steak, and is set to open in 2026. This concept is a unique take on a traditional steakhouse featuring a three-course prefix meal, as well as some larger sharing options. There will also be live piano music, along with an outdoor rooftop deck with a view of downtown Naperville.

‘Come and stay’ at Lennon’s

Stolberg says the ultimate concept at Lennon’s is “Come and stay.”

“The idea really is ‘come and stay.’ That’s what we’ve been pitching,” said Stolberg. “Whether you want to come and have dinner, and go sit and listen to some music upstairs, or take your dessert and cocktail. This really came from a lot of weekend nights, going out with friends and saying, ‘great, we just had this wonderful two-hour dinner. Now what?’”

Lennon’s Naperville

16 W Jefferson Ave

Naperville, IL 60540

313-226-2967

LennonsNaperville.com

Business Profiles guest: Jeremy Stolberg, CEO and Founder