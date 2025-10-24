Persona Naperville Magazine showcases influential community leaders and professionals

Every community has its leaders, innovators, and visionaries, the people who shape the way we live, work, and connect. Persona Naperville was created to showcase those individuals in a way that both celebrates their accomplishments and strengthens the bonds within Naperville. More than just a magazine, Persona is a prestige platform designed to give readers a closer look at the professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who make Naperville thrive.

A magazine that connects Naperville readers with the people behind local businesses

Each issue features full-page professional profiles that combine a high-quality photo with a narrative blurb, allowing readers to go beyond logos and storefronts to truly “meet the people behind the business.” These stories not only highlight career success but also personal passions, community involvement, and the human side of leadership. Readers say they love discovering the people they already do business with and finding new ones they want to connect with.

Exclusive marketing opportunity for Naperville professionals

For local professionals, Persona offers something rare in the world of media: category exclusivity. Each branding statement, such as The Face of Family Dentistry or The Face of Financial Planning, belongs to just one business. This exclusivity elevates their authority and makes an immediate impression with high-income households across the Naperville area. Advertisers also benefit from digital distribution, community events, and a right of first refusal for renewal the following year, ensuring that once you are in, the space is yours to keep.

High-end magazine design and targeted Naperville distribution

The design of Persona is equally intentional. Each page is built to impress, with high-end photography and layouts that mirror the polish of national lifestyle publications. Combined with targeted circulation of 40,000 copies delivered directly to households and businesses, Persona offers both style and substance.

Persona Naperville is about people who make a difference

It is about telling the stories of those who inspire us, serve us, and enrich our community. Whether you are flipping through the magazine at a coffee shop or considering being featured yourself, the goal is the same: to connect in a meaningful and memorable way.

Persona Naperville is proud to be part of this city’s story. As we expand into the Tri-Cities, our mission remains the same: to spotlight influential faces and give every community a magazine it can truly call its own.

Business Profiles guest: Laura Wrasman, Associate Publisher