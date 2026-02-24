Rent a Gardener for custom landscaping in Naperville area

Rent A Gardener is a family-owned and operated business providing landscaping and gardening services to homeowners in Naperville and surrounding communities. Passionate and dedicated team members bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to provide highly customized gardening services to homeowners.

“Home is our biggest investment. People come back home after work. They want a very nice and serene-looking garden that they can enjoy with their families,” said owner Arun Aggarwal. “At the same time, having a well-designed and maintained landscaping adds a lot of value to the property.”

An engineer by training, Aggarwal started this business back in 2003 out of his ‘deep-rooted’ love and passion for gardening and outdoor living.

“Both my parents were avid gardeners, and I used to help them from a very young age take care of the gardens, planting the vegetables and flowers,” said Aggarwal. “I always dreamed about doing gardening for a living at some point. So when that stage came for me, I decided to quit my corporate job and create my gardening business.”

The company started as a one-man show and today has more than 15 employees.

Landscaping and gardening services

Rent a Gardener provides several residential landscaping services, including:

Landscaping design and build

Landscape enhancements

Landscape maintenance

Drainage correction

They specialize in designing and installing native gardens, perennial gardens, and all-season landscaping. With Arun’s background in engineering, they also handle yard drainage issues and design low-voltage landscape lighting.

A personalized approach to your garden

The company prides itself on its passionate staff and its customer service. The process all starts with a phone call to understand the client’s goals. From there, designers meet the homeowner, walk the property, and take “a lot of pictures,” before working together to create a vision for their property. Using specialized computer software, 2D and 3D renderings can be made, showing what one’s yard or garden would look like with various objects added, such as new flowers, plants, trees, and/or hardscape.

“There’s so much that goes into (landscaping), which is why I love it, but that’s also what makes it complicated and sometimes why people need help,” said Amy Kampschroeder, Landscape Designer with Rent a Gardener.

“Once we send the client the model, they can let us know what they think, what speaks to them, and then start working on their revisions,” said Caroline Beirne, Landscape Architect with Rent a Gardener. “It’s fun to be able to look at it visually and then see it come to life.”

Rent a Gardener

31W466 Liberty Street

Aurora, IL 60502

630-898-1111

RentAGardener.com

Email: info@rentagardener.com

Business Profiles guests: Arun Aggarwal, Owner & President, Amy Kampschroeder, Landscape Designer, and Caroline Beirne, Landscape Architect