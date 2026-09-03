Sunrise Family Dental brings advanced, personalized dental care to Naperville

Sunrise Family Dental is helping Naperville-area families access comprehensive dental care in a welcoming, privately owned practice. Led by Dr. Heng Xu, the practice combines advanced dental technology with a patient-first approach focused on comfort, education, and long-term oral health.

Before coming to the United States, Dr. Xu worked as an oral surgeon in China and gained more than 10 years of experience treating surgical and complex dental cases. That extensive background continues to shape his approach today, particularly in areas such as dental implants, wisdom tooth extractions, bone grafting, emergency care, and other advanced procedures.

Unlike larger corporate dental groups, Sunrise Family Dental is locally operated and committed to building lasting relationships with patients. Dr. Xu and his team take time to explain diagnoses, review treatment options, and create personalized plans based on each patient’s needs, priorities, and budget. The goal is to help every patient feel informed and confident before treatment begins.

Dental services provided by Sunrise Family Dental

The practice provides a wide range of services, including preventive dental exams, professional cleanings, periodontal treatment, root canal therapy, dental crowns, cosmetic dentistry, emergency dental care, wisdom tooth extractions, dental implants, and clear aligner treatment. This comprehensive approach allows many patients to receive both routine and advanced dental care in one convenient Naperville location.

Sunrise Family Dental is also proud to offer LANAP® laser gum disease treatment using the PerioLase® MVP-7™ dental laser. LANAP is a minimally invasive option for eligible patients with periodontal disease and may help treat infected gum tissue while supporting the preservation of healthy tissue. The practice also offers the Pinhole Surgical Technique, a minimally invasive treatment option for eligible patients with gum recession. Dr. Xu’s advanced surgical training allows the practice to manage complex extractions, implant placement, bone grafting, gum recession treatment, and other surgical procedures.

Another important part of the practice’s mission is serving Naperville’s diverse community. Sunrise Family Dental offers assistance in English, Mandarin Chinese, and Spanish, helping more patients and families communicate comfortably about their oral health and treatment choices.

Whether a patient needs a routine cleaning, relief from dental pain, treatment for gum disease, treatment for receding gums, or a full smile restoration, Sunrise Family Dental strives to provide thoughtful, modern, and compassionate care.

Naperville residents searching for a family dentist in Naperville, Chinese-speaking dentist, Spanish-speaking dental office, Naperville dental implants, wisdom tooth extraction, LANAP laser gum treatment, Pinhole Surgical Technique, gum recession treatment, cosmetic dentistry, or emergency dentist in Naperville can request an appointment online or call (630) 296-9297.

Sunrise Family Dental

1504 N Naper Blvd, Suite 152

Naperville, IL 60563

(630) 296-9297

SunriseFamilyDental.com

Email: info@sunrisefamilydental.com

Business Profiles guests: Dr. Heng Xu, Owner/ Primary Dentist, and Megan Kristy, Manager