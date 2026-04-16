The Studios Performing Arts puts creativity, community center stage in Naperville

What started as a passion project of a love for show choir has grown into a need in the community. The Studios Performing Arts was created to offer a supportive environment for performers of all levels to learn and create art, a place to teach performers new and growing while putting on events and performances for the surrounding areas.

The Show Choir Studios

This is a community show choir for performers 12 and up that runs two sessions a year. Each session revolves around a theme to bring a story or genre to life on stage through singing and dancing. The perfect opportunity to get your performing feet wet. Not a strong dancer? They will help you tailor the steps to make you comfortable on stage, or join as a singer-only performer!

The Cabaret Series

This series features a variety of cabaret shows geared towards different performers and themes. The first of the series is Women’s Cabaret: Songs & Storytelling By Women for Everyone. Designed for women who love to sing and want to boost their stage presence. This group will focus on building confidence, interpreting lyrics, and ‘selling’ a song through emotion and movement.

The Studios First Stage

Young budding actors in second through eighth grade will enjoy this musical theatre production experience. Everyone steps into the spotlight for two weeks of non-stop creativity! This immersive program takes young actors through the process of staging a musical under the direction of their awesome Directing Team! Simple costumes (created in part by the cast themselves), sets, lights, and a little bit of greasepaint culminate in a spectacular final performance for family and friends! It’s a fast-paced, high-energy adventure where every actor gets their moment to shine!

The Studios Next Stage

A musical theatre production workshop for teenage actors, teens will work with their creative team on singing, dancing, and hefty scene work mixed with creative costuming and props giving the actors many opportunities to learn, create, and spread their theatrical wings while building a musical showcase together!

The Studios Main Stage

This is The Studios main stage series where we will produce full-scale musicals. The first Main Stage performance will be Lewis Carroll’s “Wonderland.” Just moments away from a promotion, Alice has been estranged from her husband and alienated from her daughter. When a dream transports her to Wonderland, she encounters strange yet familiar characters. Through her journey, Alice finds a new sense of balance and strength within herself as she reconnects with her inner child and learns to believe in herself again. Auditions will take place late summer with performances running September 18, 19, & 20, 2026.

The Studios Performing Arts

4055 Book Road | Door 5

Naperville, IL 60564

331.204.6169

The Studios Performing Arts

Email: info@thestudiosperformingarts.com

Business Profiles guests: Kyle Halkerston, Owner/Director, and Heather Hutchison, Program Director