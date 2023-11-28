2023 Holiday Parade of Lights Illuminates Downtown Naperville

On Friday, November 24th, the Rotary Club of Naperville hosted its annual Holiday Parade of Lights, with presenting sponsors IntentGen Financial Partners and the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The parade, which featured many floats that sparkled and shined, passed through Downtown Naperville starting at 7 P.M. Prior to the parade kick-off, eager spectators listened to performances from Mikel Mays’ Mays Centre of Musical Excellence and the Chorus of DuPage to get in the holiday spirit. Beginning the parade were members of the Judd Kendall VFW 3873 and American Legion Post 43 to present the colors while the Chorus of DuPage led the National Anthem. Grand Marshalls for this year’s parade included Ninja Warriors Chris DiGanti, Maggie Owen, and Jesse Labreck.

Holiday Spirit Warms Audience

Featured in the parade were many of Naperville’s beloved groups such as the riders of American Legion Post 43, Naperville’s Police and Fire Departments, The Rotary Club of Naperville joined by Mayor Scott Wehrli, Naperville Little League, and many more. Dazzling the crowd with musical performances were Roadshow, Inc., and the Young Naperville Singers. This year’s parade captured the hearts of young and old alike, as parade participants wowed the crowd until the long-awaited Santa and Mrs. Claus made their appearance. As in years past, the pair was available for pictures after the parade at the Naperville Public Library. The Rotary Club of Naperville’s Holiday Parade of Lights acts as a fundraiser to support area non-profits in their commitment to the betterment of Naperville. The club primarily aims the profits from this event towards non-profits in the youth services space, focused on community programs, creating opportunity, promoting diversity and inclusion, providing food and housing, and promoting mental health awareness.

Check out more community events in the Naperville area.