A star-spangled evening in Central Park with the Naperville Municipal Band

On Thursday, July 3rd, the Naperville Municipal Band lit up Central Park with their annual Fourth of July celebration, “Let Freedom Ring.” A star-spangled evening of patriotic music, American classics, and the crowd-favorite “1812 Overture” complete with cannons!

The explosive tradition of pairing cannons with Tchaikovsky’s iconic overture began in 1977, thanks to then-Mayor Chester Rybiki. A fan of the piece, Rybiki insisted on including cannons for its first performance—and that rousing tradition has continued ever since, echoing through the generations.

Naperville Municipal Band Fourth of July concert

While the overture may be what draws the crowds, the full concert program is a tribute to American patriotism.

“Americans We” – Henry Fillmore

“Concord” – Clare Grundman

“Emblem of Unity” – J. J. Richards (arr. Swearingen)

“This Is My Country” – arr. Jerry Brubaker

“Semper Fidelis” – John Philip Sousa (arr. Hindsley)

( Honoring the Marine Corps’ 250th Anniversary – est. 1775 )

“Fugue on Yankee Doodle” – John Philip Sousa (arr. Brion & Schissel)

“Irving Berlin’s Songs for America” – arr. James Swearingen

“Colonial March from ‘The Patriot’” – John Williams (arr. Moss)

“Hymn to Freedom” – Oscar Peterson

“1812 Overture – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (arr. Godfrey)

( with cannons, of course! )

“America the Beautiful” – arr. Carmen Dragon

“Armed Forces Salute” – arr. Ron Keller & Wm. Jastrow

( Honoring all six branches of the military )

“The Stars and Stripes Forever” – John Philip Sousa

( Our national march )

More summer sounds to come

The summer has just begun, and so has The Naperville Municipal Band! Bring a chair, pack a picnic, and join them for more music under the stars—all performances begin at 7:30 PM at Central Park. Here’s what’s ahead:

July 10 – Dick Wheeler’s 50th Anniversary

July 17 – Naperville Trivia Night

July 24 – The Wonder of Water (DuPage Symphony Orchestra at 6:30, NMB at 7:30)

July 31 – Celebration of the Big Band

August 7 – Tone Colors

August 14 – Summer’s End…Memories Begin

The summer season opened on July 5 with a show titled “Music in the Parks.”