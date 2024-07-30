Award winning songs at the Naperville Municipal Band concert

On Thursday, July 25, the Naperville Municipal Band held a concert in Naperville’s Central Park. Titled “And the winner is…” The show’s repertoire was selected based on award-winning films, TV shows, composers, and songs. The concert’s emcee for the night, Mark Hutchison, shared fun facts about each selection and asked the audience various trivia questions about the songs’ respective awards. From James Bond to Beauty and the Beast, the concert had recognizable tunes for all ages.

Song selections:

Naperville Municipal Band March by Ronald J. Keller

The Olympic Spirit by John Williams (arr. Jay Bocook)

Paintings by William Owens

Bridge Over the River Kwai March by Kenneth Alford (adapted by Malcolm

Arnold)

Danzon by Leonard Bernstein (arr. Jay Bocook)

Salute to Bob Hope arr. Warren Barker

The Gladiator March by John Philip Sousa (arr. Wm. Jastrow)

Beauty and the Beast by Alan Menken (arr. Jay Bocook)

Happy Holidays: White Christmas by Irving Berlin (arr. Ted Ricketts)

Talk to the Animals by Leslie Bricusse (arr. Whitcomb)

Wizard of Oz by Harold Arlen (arr. James Barnes)

No Time to Die by Billy Ellish (arr. Michael Brown)

Mancini Magic by Henry Mancini (arr. Jerry Brubaker)

The Naperville Municipal Band members are devoted volunteer musicians

With free public concerts during the summer and beyond, the dedicated volunteer musicians of the Naperville Municipal Band span many ages, experience levels, and instruments. The instruments seen onstage at their concerts are; flute, piccolo, oboe, bassoon, E-flat clarinet, B-flat clarinet, bass clarinet, contra-bass clarinet, alto saxophone, bari saxophone, tenor saxophone, French horn, cornet, trumpet, trombone, euphonium, tuba, and percussion. The NMB has an impressive repertoire and learns new music for their themed concerts, which they welcome everyone to enjoy.

