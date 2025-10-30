CAPS recognizes Naperville firefighters for extraordinary service

On October 23, 2025, Citizens Appreciate Public Safety held their annual awards honoring Naperville’s Fire Department at Meson Sabika. CAPS is dedicated to recognizing the important work of Naperville’s public safety personnel. The organization hosts two award ceremonies each year, honoring the Naperville Police Department in the spring and the Naperville Fire Department in the fall.

Naperville firefighter/paramedics receive recognition

The CAPS board presented several awards to members of the Naperville Fire Department. The following personnel were recognized for their efforts.

Firefighter/Paramedic Philip Carmody was presented with an award by board member Shafeek Abubaker for his efforts in creating a training program to educate first responders on how to better support individuals with autism.

Ron Hume presented the next CAPS award to a group that provided life-saving support to a Naperville man whose foot became detached.

Firefighter/Paramedic Scott Bostrom

Firefighter/Paramedic Nicholas Fredona

Firefighter/Paramedic Evan Giacomo

Firefighter/Paramedic Kevin Greene

Firefighter/Paramedic Janet Ramos

Ashley Shi recognized the following group, who arrived on scene to find a young girl crushed under a fallen tree.

Lieutenant Robert Switak

Firefighter/Paramedic Matthew Montague

Firefighter/Paramedic Janet Ramos

Firefighter/Paramedic Steven Tolley

Firefighter/Paramedic Shaun Zimmer

Derek McDaniel recounted a story of a woman who fainted while driving her vehicle after receiving news of her husband’s passing. He recognized the following individuals for their efforts in removing her from her burning car.

Lieutenant Benjamin Bezaire

Lieutenant Daniel La Vieri

Firefighter/Paramedic Ethan Burnoski

Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Butkiewicz

Firefighter/Paramedic Nicholas DeLaurentis

Firefighter/Paramedic Christopher Garon

Firefighter/Paramedic Alexander James

Firefighter/Paramedic Anthony Joaquin

Firefighter/Paramedic Jack Stiegler

Matthew Smith presented a CAPS award to the following individuals who rescued a citizen from a partially submerged vehicle.

Lieutenant Timothy Wrenn

Firefighter/Paramedic Devin Cross

Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Dina

Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Odom

Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Plewa

Wes Wernette described the life-saving efforts of the following individuals, who responded to a call of a young man in shock and bleeding.

Firefighter/Paramedic Nicholas Leone

Firefighter/Paramedic Matthew Lynch

Firefighter/Paramedic Anthony Russo

Firefighter/Paramedic Henry Van Bogaert III

The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners also presented an award to Firefighter/Paramedic Kirk Diaz to recognize his leadership on the department’s Tactical Emergency Medical Support team.

CAPS’ highest honor is the George Winckler Award

Since 2002, CAPS has presented the George Winckler Award.

“Their work reminds us that true public safety is not only about responding quickly, it’s about responding thoughtfully. It’s about listening to families, caregivers, and individuals and seeing every call as an opportunity to serve with humanity, with vision and compassion,” said CAPS Chairperson Ashley Klco about this year’s recipient.

This year’s honor went to Firefighter/Paramedic Philip Carmody.