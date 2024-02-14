Choirs lifted voices and spirits at Gospel Extravaganza 2024

On Saturday, February 10, North Central College held its 36th annual Gospel Extravaganza concert at Wentz Concert Hall. Featured in the show were four gospel choirs, including North Central College’s own Voices of Praise, two spoken-word performers, and a praise dancer. The groups unite annually to celebrate gospel music, a style that dates back to the 17th century and celebrates spirituality and the unity of many voices.

The extravaganza included Gospel Choirs from Wheaton, Chicago and Naperville

After the opening prayer by North Central College’s Chaplain, Rev. Eric Dolittle, all groups united onstage for a spectacular opening performance of “This is the Day” by Fred Hammond. The choirs featured in the show were the Kingdom Baptist Church Praise Team, Divine Sound Gospel Choir from the Mays Music Centre of Excellence, the Wheaton Gospel Choir, and Voices of Praise.

The show also featured a praise dancer, Genesis Valencia, who performed an emotional solo in the praise dance style. Angel Tovar (North Central College ’23) acted as emcee, and she and Davonte Sanders (North Central College ’18) performed some of their original spoken-word pieces.

Voices of Praise is a student-led organization at North Central College

Voices of Praise welcomes students from many cultural backgrounds and prides themselves on their performances at area worship events and beyond, often traveling out of state to perform and learn about the origins of Gospel Music. Gospel Extravaganza is their trademark performance on campus, bringing together various groups and an eager audience to clap along to and enjoy gospel music.

