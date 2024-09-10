Domestic violence resources in DuPage County

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 29% of women and 10% of men experience a form of sexual assault, physical violence, or stalking from an intimate partner. These crimes fall under the umbrella of domestic violence, with intimate partner violence alone affecting an estimated 12 million people a year. On Thursday, September 5 Patty Gustin, DuPage County Board Member for District 5, held the first of the county’s educational series. The theme of this discussion was domestic violence. The presentation was aimed to educate the public on recognizing warning signs of domestic abuse and the resources available within the county to seek support and help for survivors.

Judge Ann Celine Walsh presents tools to combat domestic violence

Guest speaker Judge Ann Celine Walsh walked through an extensively informative presentation to highlight the many ways the county is working to combat domestic violence and most importantly provide safety and support to survivors. Judge Walsh has years of experience in the State’s Attorney Office as the Supervisor in Felony, Sex Crimes/Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Unit, in addition to being a lifelong DuPage County resident and current Circuit Judge for the 18th Judicial Circuit Court. Judge Walsh was also joined by Diana Hightower, Coordinator of the Family Violence Coordinating Council, who shared additional statistics and resources available in the county.

DuPage County’s award-winning QR code initiative for domestic abuse victims

Judge Walsh talked about the county’s work to implement a QR code which allows victims to scan for resources while maintaining anonymity and safety. This initiative goes hand-in-hand with Document the Abuse, which encourages those experiencing domestic abuse to document it through the evidentiary abuse affidavit. Judge Walsh shared how the county’s police officers and hospitals are now distributing the code in instances where there is potential domestic violence or abuse detected. When scanned, an individual is connected with resources should they need help breaking away from an unsafe partner or domestic situation. Judge Walsh emphasized the importance of making this QR code accessible in local businesses, places of worship, and medical practices.

If you would like to obtain flyers for your business or organization, please contact: fvcc@18thjudicial.org

Patty Gustin holding DuPage County Educational Series in Naperville

This discussion is part of a larger series titled DuPage Educational Series, which highlights some of the many legal systems in place to benefit DuPage County citizens. Among topics are; domestic violence, the judicial system, the states attorney, the coroner system, and the sheriff system. The presentations are open to the public, with the remaining 4 taking place in Naperville’s city hall.

If you are someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Call: 800-799-7233 or Text BEGIN to 88788.

More information is available on the National Domestic Violence Hotline Website

Check out more events in Naperville.