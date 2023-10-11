New QR code initiative to support domestic violence survivors

In a previous episode of Dana Being Dana titled “Drew Peterson: Document the Abuse,” Dana engaged in a thought-provoking conversation with domestic violence experts. The focus was on the Evidentiary Abuse Affidavit, a crucial tool empowering survivors to document their experiences and seek justice in court. In this new episode, Dana reconnects with these experts and welcomes fresh perspectives to explore the ever-evolving landscape of domestic violence.

The discussion in the first segment delves into recent trends, the socioeconomic factors at play, shifts in prosecution strategies, and the mission of the Family Violence Coordinating Council. Moreover, the panel introduced an innovative concept—QR codes—and their role in deepening our engagement with this critical issue.

What Is an Evidentiary Abuse Affidavit (EAA)?

The Evidentiary Abuse Affidavit (EAA) was inspired by the Stacy Peterson case to safeguard a victim’s account of past violence and fears. It’s a notarized document that chronicles their history, ideally with supporting evidence like police reports, photos, letters, emails, and DNA samples. This affidavit eliminates the hearsay challenge seen in cases like Kathleen Savio’s. Creating multiple copies ensures law enforcement can access the information if the victim cannot testify.

Developed by violence expert Susan Murphy Milano, the EAA combines video testimony with notarized documents, addressing legal hurdles. It packages testimony, evidence, perpetrator profiling, and streamlining prosecution with legal professionals’ involvement.

Introducing the DuPage County QR code initiative to support domestic violence survivors

The panel of DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, DuPage County Circuit Judge Ann Celine Walsh, and Norma Peterson, Executive Director of Document the Abuse, were thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking QR code initiative in DuPage County, aimed at enhancing engagement and accessibility for domestic violence survivors. The QR code is a gateway to valuable resources for victims and those seeking to support them. The QR code links to DuPage County Resources for Victims of Domestic Violence. By scanning this QR code, individuals gain access to a wealth of additional resources and information related to domestic violence, serving as a lifeline for those in need.