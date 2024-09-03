Naperville celebrates end of summer at Labor Day Parade

On Monday September 2, the Naperville Jaycees held their annual Last Fling Labor Day Parade in Downtown Naperville. The parade, which featured over 60 entries, included marching bands, dance groups, martial arts demonstrations, tractors, and more! The parade is part of the Naperville Jaycee’s Last Fling celebration, which says “farewell” to summer with performances, a carnival, and more!

Parade honors long-time Jaycee Al DeGeeter as Grand Marshal

Last year, the Naperville Jaycees lost Al DeGeeter, a treasured member who helped develop the Jaycees through decades of service and hard work. His wife Margo, son Ken, and Daughter Beth represented him in the parade, which celebrates what Al loved most – volunteerism and giving back to his community. Al believed that through service, the community you live in is made stronger. Donations were collected for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in his honor.

Parade floats and performers filled downtown Naperville with music and dancing

Some of the participants featured in the parade were Kingdom Martial Arts, The Naperville Gymnastics Club, the Naperville Stepperettes, Xtreme Dance Center, Good Old Toys’ tractors, marching bands from area high schools, and the Naperville Municipal Band. The parade attracted thousands of spectators who watched the festive floats make their way into the heart of Downtown Naperville.

Naperville Last Fling helps the Naperville Jaycees continue in their mission to give back

The Naperville Jaycees is a nonprofit in Naperville that gives back to local causes in hopes to strengthen the community and develop strong leaders. The Jacyees is a young persons’ organization that connects young adults through the spirit of volunteerism. Their trademark event is the Last Fling, which falls over Labor Day Weekend with 4 days of live music, a carnival, food and beverage vendors, and the Labor Day Parade. Throughout the year, the Naperville Jaycees holds several events including Lobster Day and their Easter Egg Hunt. All money raised by the Naperville Jaycees goes directly to local organizations.

