Philanthropy and fun with the Naperville Jaycees

The Jaycees are Naperville’s young person’s organization dedicated to philanthropy, volunteerism, and building Naperville’s future leaders. From Lobster Day to the annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Naperville Jaycees help the community by volunteering time, fundraising, helping others and recognizing outstanding effort of others within the community – and have fun doing it!

The Naperville Jaycees are part of a larger organization. Across the country, chapters of the United States Junior Chamber give their time and effort to better their communities.

Volunteer with the Naperville Jaycees

Volunteering is a great way to get involved with the community and give back. The Jaycees give ample opportunities to volunteer with a dedicated and fun group. The group also offers several committees to volunteer on within the organization:

Last Fling

Easter Egg Hunt

Food Giving

Philanthropy

Snow Shoveling

Donations

Fundraising

Lobster Day

PR & Marketing

One Last Fling of the Summer!

The Last Fling is the largest fundraiser for the Naperville Jaycees. Held over Labor Day weekend, the Last Fling is a family-friendly community festival near Downtown Naperville and, for many, is a fun way to say farewell to summer! The Last Fling offers a wide variety of attractions for all ages to enjoy including: music, food and beverage vendors, a family-fun area, a carnival, unique special events, a business expo, a parade and more!

Joining the Naperville Jaycees is easy

Those interested in joining can come to a general membership meeting. The meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month at the Naperville VFW Hall (908 West Jackson Avenue) at 7pm.

