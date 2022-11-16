Embrace Naperville: The Power of Inclusion in our City

On Thursday, November 10th, the city of Naperville held a round table discussion titled Embrace Naperville: The Power of Inclusion. Dr. Geneace Williams and City Manager Doug A. Krieger began the presentation, which is part of a series called Embrace Naperville: Empowering our Mission through a Year of Learning. The event was held in Naperville City Council Chambers and featured keynote speaker Claire Babineaux-Fontenot CEO of Feeding America. A question-and-answer forum was held immediately following the keynote presentation, which allowed community members to hear Babineaux-Fontenot’s input on how to put ideas into action. The event concluded with a group activity focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion led by, Nader Najjar, Executive Director of Educational Equity from Indian Prairie School District 204.

Key-Note Speaker Claire Babineaux-Fontenot

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot is the CEO of Feeding America – the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and second largest U.S. charity. She is also the former Executive Vice President and Global Treasurer for Walmart, where she lead teams across 28 countries. She is also the Former Partner-in-charge of the Baton Rouge office and tax practice leader for Adams and Reese LLP, one of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Law Firms”.

About Embrace Naperville

Embrace Naperville: Empowering our Mission Through a Year of Learning is a series of events to advance the city of Naperville’s mission- to ensure a high quality of life, sound fiscal management, and a dynamic business environment while creating an inclusive community that values diversity. Led by Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager Dr. Geneace Williams, in partnership with other community organizations, these events will create a space for storytelling and conversations that foster a sense of belonging. All are welcome to come together for discussions, celebrations, and speakers, exploring how to create equitable access and inclusion across our increasingly diverse community. Join them as they leverage the power of listening and learning to embrace the diversity of our community, embrace equity and embrace each other.

