KidsMatter honors students who’ve gone above and beyond serving Naperville

More than 20 Naperville students received recognition for their volunteer efforts during the annual KidsMatter Youth Service Awards. Mayor Scott Wehrli joined councilmembers Supna Jain, Dr. Benjamin White, and Ashfaq Syed in presenting and congratulating each honoree.

“We always talk about, ‘How do you be a good citizen of your community?’ You give back! You do good things for other people,” said Mayor Wehrli. “I hope that it ignites – or has already ignited – the flame for you to continue to do that throughout all of your lives.”

Celebrating service for more than 30 years

This year’s honorees are among the 650 total since KidsMatter started the Youth Service Awards in 1993. Over the years, award recipients have logged more than 50,000 volunteer hours to more than 50 local nonprofit organizations.

“It’s always inspiring to see our community’s young people giving back to causes that matter to them — supporting local organizations in their vital work and learning what it means to help others,” said Nina Menis, CEO and Executive Director of KidsMatter. “I’m confident that these outstanding young people will carry their commitment to service with them into adulthood.”

The 2025 award recipients

This year’s nominees include:

Daniela Arias: Naperville Park District

Peter Carroll: Team Tutors 204

Rachel Chen: KidsMatter

Estella Czech: The Morton Arboretum

Noah Eun: KidsMatter

Bo Evans: 360 Youth Services

Taylor Ferritto: Endeavor Health Edward Hospital

Juliana Filapek: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Abigail Gerhard: Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Emerson Hebel: Feed My Starving Children

Sofie Hodgson: West Suburban Community Pantry

Sami Jones: Little Friends, Inc.

Tommy Kacedan: Little Friends, Inc.

Lukas Keane: Alive Centers for Teens

Shriya Kunnanath: Naperville Public Library

Suri Mishra: DuPage Children’s Museum

Ritisha Ojha: Naperville Public Library

Grace Parli: 360 Youth Services

Neil Sekhri: Alive Centers for Teens

Maya Singal: Endeavor Health Edward Hospital

William Shields: Naper Settlement

Simran Tarigopula: KidsMatter

