Meet the classroom crusaders of Naperville

Every superhero origin story begins with a mentor, someone who sees potential before anyone can see it in themselves. They say a good teacher is like a candle – giving of themselves in order to light the way for others. Across Naperville, classrooms are filled with such role models.

Classroom crusaders Matthew White from Scullen Middle School and Seth Brady from Naperville Central High School stopped by NCTV17’s “The Morning Show” to share more about the various ways they are supporting students.

Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching

White received the 2026 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching for his efforts in bringing music to a deaf student.

The student, seventh-grader Tharun Manikandan, said he often struggled to hear his tone when playing. White, with the help of audiologists and engineers, found a cord that connects Manikandan’s cochlear implant to an electric violin, allowing him to hear his instrument more clearly when playing with his classmates.

The educator then advocated for the school to buy an electric violin for his student to use so he could participate more fully in music class.

2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year

Brady was named the 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year for his work with students on their capstone projects, some of which led directly to legislation addressing different societal issues.

“I’m the coach. I’m the supporter. I’m in that kid’s corner,” said Brady.

Brady told the story of a student who had trained in CPR.

“In her research, she noticed that there was a significant gender disparity between who gets bystander CPR. Women are 25% less likely to get bystander CPR,” said Brady. “And so now the law is for training in high school, that you have to have both female and male-bodied mannequins.”

Crediting NCTV17 with sharing their stories

Both Brady and White gave credit to NCTV17 for sharing their students’ stories.

“I love the celebration. I think now in the world that we live in today, the more joy that we can participate in celebrating and sharing that joy together, I think it makes the world a little bit more fun place to be,” said White.

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