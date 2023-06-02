2023 Memorial Day Parade in Downtown Naperville

Monday, May 29th, Naperville’s Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43 presented the 95th annual Memorial Day Parade in Downtown Naperville. The parade featured many marching bands from Naperville District 203 and 204 schools, playing patriotic music to remember and honor all those who served. Also featured were many area Boy Scout packs, the Illinois Aviation Museum’s airplane model float, the American Legion post 43 motorcycle riders, Daughters of the American Revolution, and many more. This year’s Parade Marshall was Vietnam veteran, Dennis Lukavsky and the officer of the day was Jim Collins, who served in the Air Force.

Naperville remembers and honors

The parade began with honoring the 113 men and women from Naperville who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Boy Scouts helped carry banners, which showed each conflict and the names of the individuals lost. Two wreaths were laid near Veteran’s Plaza to represent those who gave up their lives while serving in the various branches of the U.S. Military. One wreath was placed in Veteran’s Plaza and the second was put into the DuPage River in remembrance. This is one of the many ways Naperville honors those who lost their lives protecting and serving our country.

Naperville’s Memorial Day events

In addition to the Memorial Day Parade, Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43 provided the community with many opportunities to remember and honor those who lost their lives serving. This year’s event lineup included:

7:45 am – Service at City Hall

8:15 am – Service at G.A.R. Monument in Naperville Cemetery

8:35 am – Service at Veterans Park

9:00 am – Service at Ss Peter & Paul Cemetery

9:25 am – Service at Burlington Square

10:15 am – Veterans step off to start the parade

10:20 am – Service at Veterans Plaza

12:00 pm – Ceremony at Central Park Bandshell