American Legion Naperville Post 43 Serves

The American Legion Naperville Post 43 operates under the overarching vision of “Veterans Serving Veterans.” Soon after WWI, 126 Veterans filed for a charter with the State of Illinois. Post 43 was officially chartered by national on August 1st, 1920.

Post 43 quickly became an active and very patriotic entity in the Naperville community. As the 43rd oldest Chartered Post in the state of Illinois, they continue to build on their strong tradition that began in 1920, thru WWII, and still today​

Their “Post Home” in downtown Naperville was purchased solely with funding from WWII Veteran members. From that location, they have grown to more than 600 members.

The American Legions Four Pillars

The American Legion was founded on four pillars. Each of these pillars encompasses a variety of programs that benefit our nation’s veterans, its servicemembers, their families, the youth of America, and ordinary citizens. These programs make a difference in hundreds of thousands of lives each year. They are Americanism, Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, and Children and youth.

The vision those 126 WWI veterans had in their hearts, they continue to build upon: “Veterans Serving Veterans.”