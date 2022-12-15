Swingin’ Into Christmas Concert Gets Groovy at Wentz

On Friday, December 9th the Naperville Chorus and Pete Ellman Big Band held their annual Swingin’ Into Christmas concert at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville. The show covered all of the holiday favorites from Ave Maria to Feliz Navidad and featured a mix of instrumental, choral, and combined pieces.

Swingin’ Into Christmas Holiday Song Selections

Naperville Chorus

This Little Babe! by Benjamin Britten (from “A Ceremony of Carols”)

Ave Maria by Javier Busto

This Little Light of Mine Trad. Arranged by Moses Hogan featuring soloists Katie Bartosik and Elizabeth Norberg

Ose Shalom! (The One Who Makes Peace) Trad., music by John Leavitt featuring soloist Mikki Mendelsohn and Reid Taylor, incoming Music Director, conducting

Jingle Bells by James Pierpont, arranged by Jack Gould and Marty Paich

Pete Ellman Big Band

Silver Bells Arranged by Larry Harris

You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch Arranged by Ted Hogarth

Silent Night Arranged by Jim Martin

O’ Schwingenbaum Arranged by Daniel Moore

The Twelve Grooves of Christmas Arranged by Daniel Moore

Gesu Bambino Arranged by Daniel Moore

O Little Town Arranged by Daniel Moore

Away In a Manger Arranged by Tom Kubis

Naperville Chorus & Pete Ellman Big Band

All selections with the Chorus and Band were done by Daniel Moore

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear by Richard Storrs Willis, Arranged by Daniel Moore

TropiChristmas by Anderson, Noble & Moraine

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Hugh Martin & Ralph Blane

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Johnny Marks

Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano

White Christmas by Irving Berlin, Arr. Mac Huff featuring soloist Christine Guthrie

About the Naperville Chorus

The Naperville Chorus is a 125+ member, non-auditioned SATB (Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass) chorus. The musical selection often focuses on classic choral pieces but frequently includes elements and even full concerts of Gospel, Jazz, Broadway, and other genres. They are proud to call North Central College’s Wentz Hall their performance and rehearsal home. The Chorus is focused on helping inexperienced singers grow their talents by offering support from the more seasoned singers in the group. They welcome members who are serious about improving their musical ability, regardless of the level of their experience. Successful members are committed to excellence in performance, show enthusiasm for learning and improving, and demonstrate dedication to the enjoyment of vocal music.

About Pete Ellman Big Band

The Pete Ellman Big Band (PEBB) was formed in 2009 after Pete retired from the Illinois Air National Guard after 20 years of service. Since then, the band has played regularly in the Chicagoland Western suburbs. Focused on giving back to the community, the PEBB has hosted numerous fundraisers to help raise money for local non-profits. Pete has performed with nationally known artists such as Wayne Newton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aretha Franklin, and Bob Newhart. Members of Pete’s eighteen-piece band have played with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Tom Jones, Harry Connick Jr., Quincy Jones, Count Basie, Wynton Marsalis, Maynard Ferguson, Woody Herman, and many more.