Naperville firefighters recognized in ceremony by CAPS

On October 22, 2026, Citizens Appreciate Public Safety held their annual awards honoring Naperville’s Fire Department at Mesón Sabika. CAPS is dedicated to recognizing the important work of Naperville’s public safety personnel. The organization hosts two award ceremonies each year, honoring the Naperville Police Department in the spring and the Naperville Fire Department in the fall.

Naperville firefighter/paramedics receive recognition

The first award of the night was the Naperville Fire Department Cadet of the Year. Cadet Program Advisor Chris Garan presented the award to Cadet Carlos Reyes.

The CAPS board then gave out awards to the following individuals:

Firefighter/paramedic Amanda Bredlau

Firefighter/paramedic Courtney Bass

Technology support specialist Jerry Kapuscinski

Firefighter/paramedic David Zern

Deputy Chief Phil Giannttasio

The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners also presented an award to Lt. Jacob DeMay.

CAPS’ highest honor for a firefighter/paramedic is the George Winckler Award

Since 2002, CAPS has presented the George Winckler Award.

“The Winckler Award is named for the late Lieutenant George Winckler, a lifelong multigenerational resident of Naperville who was a firefighter, a businessman, a community leader, and a father of five children. He was a true public servant, starting as a volunteer firefighter when the town only had one fire station. George continued to grow the department into a full-time operation with five stations. This award is bestowed upon a fire department employee whose actions best exemplify the integrity, honesty, dedication, kindness, and heart of George Winckler,” said CAPS Chairperson Ashley Klco in a pre-recorded video.

This year’s honor went to Firefighter/Paramedic Andy Winckler, son of George Winckler.

“Everybody tonight who is doing this job,” said Winckler, “I feel we are all part of this award. We all deserve this. We do what we do for the community because we love it.”

Public safety personnel can be nominated for CAPS awards by the public in recognition of their service to the community.

Photo courtesy: James Hoch Photography

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