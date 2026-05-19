Naperville police officers honored in CAPS awards ceremony

On May 14, 2026, Citizens Appreciate Public Safety held their annual awards honoring Naperville’s Police Department at Meson Sabika. CAPS is dedicated to recognizing the important work of Naperville’s public safety personnel. The organization hosts two award ceremonies each year, honoring the Naperville Police Department in the spring and the Naperville Fire Department in the fall.

The Naperville Police Department began the evening with its awards

Telecommunicator of the Year

Telecommunicator Braden Washington

Meritorious Unit Award

Crime Prevention Specialist Pamela George

Crime Prevention Specialist Darleen Horvath

Crime Prevention Specialist James Pacetti

Crime Prevention Specialist Julie Smith

Meritorious Service Award

School Resource Officer Neil Desmond

Meritorious Service Award

Sergeant Kenneth Czubak

Board of Fire and Police Commissioners’ Award

Detective Paul Elliott

Naperville police officers receive recognition from CAPS

The CAPS board presented several awards to members of the Naperville Police Department.

Officers Joshua Chlebanowski, Michael Selig, and Zachary Thomas received the “Advocacy in Action” CAPS award for their efforts in helping a mother and her three young children escape a dangerous domestic situation.

Officer Peter Pogwizd accepted the “Courage Under Fire” CAPS award for rescuing a man from a burning Tesla.

Canine companions also received CAPS awards. Officers Alexis Hammer, Brett Kohler, Peter Konow, and Matthew Susnis, as well as their K-9’s, were recognized with the “Partners in Service” CAPS award.

Detective Marco Scalzetti accepted the “Proactive Enforcement” CAPS award for his investigations into activity relating to prostitution.

Officers James Kotowski, Brock Perry, Andrew Schroader, and Ray Winkler received the “Community Protection” CAPS award for their response during a teen takeover event. While monitoring the crowd, they discovered a suspect who was reportedly supplying illegal firearms.

A. George Pradel Award

The highest honor bestowed upon a Naperville Police Officer by the CAPS board is the A. George Pradel Award.

This year, the honor went to Officer Peter Pogwizd.

Photo courtesy in video: James Hoch Photography

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