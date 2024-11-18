Naperville Little League builds community through baseball

Naperville Little League has been a cornerstone of youth sports in the community for over 70 years, fostering not only athletic skills but also invaluable life lessons like teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship. The organization is deeply rooted in the community, with nearly all players attending local schools or living in Naperville.

At The Morning Show, Naperville Little League’s Director of Operations Lisa O’Rear, and umpire Tony Calcagno shared insights with host Stefan Holt into what makes the league special. According to Lisa, the program is about much more than baseball. “It’s about teaching life skills and inspiring kids to give back to their community, with volunteers setting the example.”

Tony Calcagno, a longtime umpire and coach, highlighted the league’s impact on players and umpires alike. Reflecting on his journey, Tony spoke about his upcoming opportunity to officiate at the Little League World Series in 2025 after overcoming a major health setback. He also shared the joy of mentoring young umpires through the league’s Junior Umpire Program, which includes over 180 participants.

The audience was then treated to an appearance of the 2024 Supreme A City Champions, the Avocados. This third and fourth-grade team, many of whom have played together since kindergarten, came together to achieve a remarkable victory. Their team manager, Dan Jackson, expressed pride in their teamwork and thanked NCTV17 for sponsoring the team and creating lasting memories with highlight reels of their championship journey.

Even professional athletes feel the league’s impact. White Sox player and Naperville Little League alum Nicky Lopez sent a special congratulatory message to the Avocados. During his time in Naperville Little League, he was coached by Tony Calcagno.

Naperville Little League continues to thrive thanks to its volunteers, the dedication of its players, and the support of the community. Whether on the field or in the stands, it’s clear this program brings people together, instilling values that go far beyond the game.