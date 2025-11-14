Naperville musicians redefine innovation with OPUS

Innovation isn’t just seen. It can be heard as well. Several members of OPUS discussed their role in the community during NCTV17’s “The Morning Show” before performing in front of the live audience.

Channeling chamber music

OPUS – or Orchestra Parents/Patrons’ United Support – is innovative in the way that it blends high-level musical experience with inclusive student-driven programming and community engagement. The nonprofit emphasizes chamber music – small groups of two to six players – over large orchestras, fostering deeper musical awareness, teamwork, and leadership for each musician.

Note-worthy innovation

A short video played during “The Morning Show” to sample an original song composed by one of the members of OPUS. Following the video, that composer, along with three other musicians, joined host Stefan Holt on stage:

Oboe: Rayea Stewart

Violin: Brody Wise

Viola: Kesli Miller

Cello: Logan Sassi

Wise described his inspiration behind the music heard in that video, a piece he wrote.

“Over the summer, I traveled to Alaska and was really inspired by all the mountains and glaciers, and the wildlife that I saw there. I really wanted to convey that feeling through music and the feeling of just wonder and exploring the unknown through my piece, and I hope the listeners are able to experience it,” said Wise.

While composing music is certainly innovative, the group discussed how chamber music itself can be innovative.

“You can innovate both as an individual and as a group as like as a chamber group. And so, as an individual, you can pick out different parts to play, expressively differently. And then, as a chamber group, chamber music traditionally was for the elite. It was a private show for those who could pay enough to see it. And so, as a chamber group, you can innovate by taking it to more public places like nursing homes, parks, or even breakfast,” said Miller.

The quartet, “Reed Between the Lines,” performed “Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 8 No. 4” by Carl P. Stamitz.

Catch a concert

You can find a list of their upcoming concerts here if you would like to see them perform in person or watch their Salute, Honor, and Love concert anytime on demand on our website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!