NaperVoice is Singing their Superpowers

On Sunday, April 23, NaperVoice held their second concert at Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville. The concert, titled “Singing Our Superpowers” was themed around the superpowers of; love, faith, service, wonder, imagination, gratitude, and hope, for which songs were selected to represent each theme. The audience was welcomed by Founding Conductor/Artistic Director and former college Professor Emeritus of Music, Philip Spencer, who started NaperVoice in 2021. Now, the choir consists of 35 talented singers with varying vocal ranges and backgrounds in music. Featured in the performance was the premiere of the piece, Missa Brevis: Songs of the Enslaved, by NaperVoice’s own Philip Spencer. Joining NaperVoice was Collaborative Percussionist, Shelley May Hutchison, as well as Collaborative Pianist, Valerie Lorimer, College Student Conducting Intern, Jean Garcera, and gifted high school Clarinetist, Cameron Hejny.

Song Selections

Representing the Power of Music: Soul of the World, from Hail, Bright Cecelia (Z. 328) by Henry Purcell (1659-1695), ed. Holland Jancaitis

Representing the Power of Love: Flow My Tears by John Dowland (1563-1626), arr. Robin Doveton and Amor de mi alma (You are the love of my soul) by Z. Randall Stroope (b. 1953)

Representing the Power of Faith: Missa Brevis: Songs of the Enslaved by Philip Spencer (b. 1953)

Representing the Power of Service: a representative from the organization Kids Above All joined Philip onstage to discuss their ongoing service

Representing the Power of Wonder: Chantez, from Chansons des Bois d’Amaranthe by Jules Massenet (1842-1912), ed. Richard Bloesch

Representing the Power of Imagination: Never Never Land by Jule Styne (1905-1994), arr. Paris Rutherford

Representing the Power of Gratitude: We Remember Them by Susan LaBarr (b. 1981), conducted by college student conducting intern Jean Garcera

Representing the Power of Hope: Light of a Clear Blue Morning by Dolly Parton (b. 1946), arr. Craig Hella Johnson and Let the River Run by Carly Simon (b. 1943), arr. Craig Hella Johnson

Check out more concerts and events in the Naperville area.