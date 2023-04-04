NaperVoice has a mission to “Sing well. Do good.”

NaperVoice is Naperville’s unique new philanthropic adult choir with the mission “Sing well. Do good.” Founded as a nonprofit in 2021 and an organizational member of Arts DuPage, an initiative of the DuPage Foundation, the choir has 35 auditioned singers of all ages from 20 different communities in addition to Naperville, half of whom are paid professionals and half of whom are volunteers.

NaperVoice leadership

The Founding Conductor/Artistic Director is Naperville resident Philip Spencer, a graduate of the Yale University School of Music and a full-time professional musician for over 40 years. He He was proud to be a professional musician, including the roles of award-winning educator and composer, conductor of choral ensembles in the United States and Europe, church musician, and concert organist and harpsichordist. He thought up the concept of a new philanthropic choir composed of both professional and auditioned amateur singers in 2021. They decided Naperville, Illinois, the city where he and his wife Pamela (Vice-President, NaperVoice Inc) have resided since 1994 was the perfect headquarters for the choir. Spencer donates his efforts on behalf of this choir without accepting compensation.

Concerts

NaperVoice’s inaugural concert in November 2022 was performed for a capacity audience and raised over $1,000 for Feed My Starving Children.

Their spring concert, Singing Our Superpowers, will be Sunday, April 23, 4:00 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Rd., Naperville, and will benefit the nonprofit Kids Above All. The concert will explore themes of love, faith, wonder, imagination, and hope through vocal works from five centuries by composers including Purcell, Dowland, Massenet, Stroope, Carly Simon, and Dolly Parton. Missa Brevis: Songs of the Enslaved, by Founding Conductor/Artistic Director Philip Spencer, will also have its Naperville premiere. The choir will be accompanied by Collaborative Percussionist Shelley May Hutchison, Collaborative Pianist Valerie Lorimer, and feature College Student Conducting Intern Jean Garcera.

