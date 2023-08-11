OPUS summer camp concert honors veterans

OPUS is a collective of student orchestral performers, dedicated to nurturing an appreciation for exploring new chamber music repertoire while fostering deep bonds of friendship among young musicians. Throughout its history, OPUS has graced diverse venues with numerous concerts, each an exhibition of the exceptional talents harbored by its students. 2023 marks the 21st year of the organization, and the anniversary is a testament to the groups enduring legacy.

Anchoring this musical journey is the annual Chamber Music Camp, a cherished occasion offering students the space to refine their craft beyond the confines of the classroom. It’s a platform where kindred spirits, united by a passion for chamber music, come together to both refine their skills and forge lasting connections.

A highlight eagerly anticipated throughout the year is the “Salute, Honor, & Love” concert, an event that epitomizes the essence of OPUS. This concert showcases the pinnacle of the organization’s artistry and is met with enthusiastic anticipation by all.