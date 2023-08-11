OPUS summer camp concert honors veterans

On August 7th, veterans and fans of orchestra chamber music gathered at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville to watch the OPUS summer concert – Salute, Honor, & Love. The concert, designed to showcase the OPUS summer camp participants’ talents, honors US armed forces veterans and spotlights the pieces the campers worked on during the duration of the chamber music camp. The show featured many ensemble groups, a piece written by a student, audience participation, and a student-produced short film. Pianist and camp participant Sarah Davidsmeier was joined onstage by a volunteer from the crowd, the audience member kept a steady beat on the piano to which Davidsmeier improvised an entire song that impressed and delighted the audience. Incoming college freshman, Miriam Kessler, conducted a piece she wrote for the concert. Although the piece is named Composition – Op. 115 for Strings and Piano, she said it “feels like saying goodbye” as she reflected on her time in the OPUS camp.
Song selections from Salute, Honor, & Love
Flute Quartet k 285 I. Allegro – Wolfgang A. Mozart
Little Fantasia on a German Folksong
Piano Quartet No. 2 in F minor, Op. 13 II. Adagio – Felix Mendelssohn
Trio in C minor, Op. 1 no. 3 I. Allegro con brio – Ludwig van Beethoven
The Moon Represents My Heart – Taiwanese Popular Song
Piano Quartet in A minor, Op. 67, II. Vivo – Joaquín Turina
Elegiac Trio- Arnold Bax
Café 1930, Night Club 1960 – Astor Piazolla
Composition – Op. 115 for Strings and Piano – Miriam Kessler
OPUS celebrates 20+ years
OPUS is a collective of student orchestral performers, dedicated to nurturing an appreciation for exploring new chamber music repertoire while fostering deep bonds of friendship among young musicians. Throughout its history, OPUS has graced diverse venues with numerous concerts, each an exhibition of the exceptional talents harbored by its students. 2023 marks the 21st year of the organization, and the anniversary is a testament to the groups enduring legacy.
Anchoring this musical journey is the annual Chamber Music Camp, a cherished occasion offering students the space to refine their craft beyond the confines of the classroom. It’s a platform where kindred spirits, united by a passion for chamber music, come together to both refine their skills and forge lasting connections.
A highlight eagerly anticipated throughout the year is the “Salute, Honor, & Love” concert, an event that epitomizes the essence of OPUS. This concert showcases the pinnacle of the organization’s artistry and is met with enthusiastic anticipation by all.