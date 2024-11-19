Suzanne Stone reflects on her journey from local TV to national impact

In an engaging conversation with Stefan Holt during The Morning Show, Suzanne Stone, President and CEO of Livestrong, shared her transformative journey from hyperlocal storytelling at NCTV17 to leading one of the most recognized cancer support organizations in the world.

Suzanne reminisced about her early days at NCTV17, recalling a time when the station wasn’t producing news but instead empowering the Naperville community to create content. “Our goal was to teach the community how to use these ginormous cameras and create their own shows,” she said. “It was the first time I worked for a nonprofit and saw how storytelling could change lives. I was hooked.”

One memorable story Suzanne shared involved a trip to Nitra, Slovakia, Naperville’s sister city. Tasked with documenting the trip, she navigated language barriers, enlisted the help of locals using a picture book, and captured authentic moments like women walking chickens down the street. “It was daunting but incredible,” Suzanne reflected. “I wanted to bring Nitra’s story back to Naperville, allowing people here to see and connect with a place they’d likely never visit.”

Suzanne credits her time at NCTV17 with sparking her passion for impactful storytelling and nonprofit leadership. From filming local floods to teaching community members how to share their voices, her experiences laid the groundwork for her future roles. After leaving Naperville, she became the executive director of a public access station in Schenectady, New York, before eventually leading Livestrong.

“Livestrong is about telling the stories of those affected by cancer and making their lives better,” Suzanne said. “That mission of connecting through storytelling started right here at NCTV17.”

The conversation underscored the importance of hyperlocal media in reflecting and shaping a community. “NCTV17 is a gift,” Suzanne remarked. “Not many cities have this level of hyperlocal connection, and it’s something special to celebrate.”

As the discussion closed, Suzanne’s gratitude for her roots in Naperville shone through. Her journey is a testament to the power of storytelling to inspire change, whether in a small-town studio or on a national stage.