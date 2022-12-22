Back to Community Events

The Morning Show Event Highlights

December 22, 2022
On Thursday, November 17th, NCTV17 hosted The Morning Show community breakfast FUNdraiser at the Chicago Naperville Marriott.

It was a fast-paced morning that started with a delicious breakfast provided by Belgio’s Catering and DeEtta’s Bakery. The show was anchored by NBC5 Chicago News anchor Stefan Holt (a new Naperville resident since 2020.)

Within 60-minutes, Stefan shared four impact stories showcasing the many ways NCTV17’s television coverage has impacted members of the community.

Greg “G Man” Dellinger led a paddle raise to support NCTV17’s mission that raised over $25,000!

The show finished with NCTV17’s very own game show host, Danielle Tufano, putting two teams through two game rounds to determine the The Morning Show Game On! winner. Spoiler alert: while tied after Round 1, Team Super Supporters edged into the lead and closed it out in Round 2.

  • Super Supporters: Nicki Anderson, Kelly Meyer Douglas, and Anita Knotts
  • Fantastic Fans: Paul Novak, Tim Pabich, and Mike Thiel

This event would not have been possible without the generosity of 14 amazing sponsors and a room of 200 people who got up early to help NCTV17 celebrate its 35th Anniversary.

Thank you and we’ll see you next year!

