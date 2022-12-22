The Morning Show Event Highlights

On Thursday, November 17th, NCTV17 hosted The Morning Show community breakfast FUNdraiser at the Chicago Naperville Marriott.
It was a fast-paced morning that started with a delicious breakfast provided by Belgio’s Catering and DeEtta’s Bakery. The show was anchored by NBC5 Chicago News anchor Stefan Holt (a new Naperville resident since 2020.)
Within 60-minutes, Stefan shared four impact stories showcasing the many ways NCTV17’s television coverage has impacted members of the community.
- A Red Star is Born – Kayla Sharples, starting defender for the Chicago Red Stars
- From Bullying to Broadway – Dance On! founder Gregory Long and dancers Jimmy Long and Avery Riemer
- Finding Your Lane – Brian Dunn, NCHS boys bowling coach and Marty Miller, retired WVHS girls bowling coach
- On Top of the World – Lucy Westlake, youngest American woman to summit Mt. Everest and Rodney Westlake, her father
Greg “G Man” Dellinger led a paddle raise to support NCTV17’s mission that raised over $25,000!
The show finished with NCTV17’s very own game show host, Danielle Tufano, putting two teams through two game rounds to determine the The Morning Show Game On! winner. Spoiler alert: while tied after Round 1, Team Super Supporters edged into the lead and closed it out in Round 2.
- Super Supporters: Nicki Anderson, Kelly Meyer Douglas, and Anita Knotts
- Fantastic Fans: Paul Novak, Tim Pabich, and Mike Thiel
This event would not have been possible without the generosity of 14 amazing sponsors and a room of 200 people who got up early to help NCTV17 celebrate its 35th Anniversary.
Thank you and we’ll see you next year!