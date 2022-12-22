The Morning Show Event Highlights

On Thursday, November 17th, NCTV17 hosted The Morning Show community breakfast FUNdraiser at the Chicago Naperville Marriott.

It was a fast-paced morning that started with a delicious breakfast provided by Belgio’s Catering and DeEtta’s Bakery. The show was anchored by NBC5 Chicago News anchor Stefan Holt (a new Naperville resident since 2020.)

Within 60-minutes, Stefan shared four impact stories showcasing the many ways NCTV17’s television coverage has impacted members of the community.

Greg “G Man” Dellinger led a paddle raise to support NCTV17’s mission that raised over $25,000!

The show finished with NCTV17’s very own game show host, Danielle Tufano, putting two teams through two game rounds to determine the The Morning Show Game On! winner. Spoiler alert: while tied after Round 1, Team Super Supporters edged into the lead and closed it out in Round 2.

Super Supporters: Nicki Anderson, Kelly Meyer Douglas, and Anita Knotts

Fantastic Fans: Paul Novak, Tim Pabich, and Mike Thiel

This event would not have been possible without the generosity of 14 amazing sponsors and a room of 200 people who got up early to help NCTV17 celebrate its 35th Anniversary.

Thank you and we’ll see you next year!