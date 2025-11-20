Trisha Prabhu shares inspiration, innovation behind anti-cyberbullying app

From Naperville to the global stage, Trisha Prabhu has inspired countless young people with her innovative work to stop cyberbullying.

Stopping to “ReThink”

At just 13 years old, Prabhu started her journey after reading various stories in the news about young people experiencing digital harm. “I just felt like something was fundamentally wrong with the status quo,” Prabhu said.

She began to think that there might be a way to use technology for good, intervening the moment someone decides to type up something damaging about another person. That’s when she came up with the idea of the ReThink app.

“Kids post things that they later regret,” Prabhu told NCTV17 back in 2014 during the early stages of development. “The idea behind ReThink is to have them think through what they’re doing before they come up with that decision.”

As part of a school science fair project, Prabhu created a prototype, which she tested and found to be “incredibly effective” at helping users to pause and “make a better choice.”

Gaining national recognition

Upon entering high school, she continued to develop the app, which gained national attention, landing her a spot at both the Google and White House science fairs.

“It’s important that kids understand that their words matter,” said Prabhu in a 2022 interview. “It’s important they understand what boundaries exist.”

The now 25-year-old continues to deliver her message of anti-bullying and kindness. According to her online bio, Prabhu has given more than 120 talks in 30 cities about the power of “ReThinking”. She created a nonprofit branch of her business ReThink Citizens to help put the ReThink app in the hands of underserved young people all across the country.

Sharing Trisha Prabhu’s story

NCTV17 has helped Prabhu share her journey from teen innovator to Harvard graduate to an internally recognized changemaker.

“NCTV17 was there following my journey, amplifying the work, sharing about my journey, and seeing me as a person,” said Prabhu. “When I think about my story and the work that I did, it really brought me together with people who I would’ve never met, people who are now mentors.”

