North Central College’s student-led group, Voices of Praise (VOP), celebrated their 35th annual Gospel Extravaganza concert at Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville. Gospel Extravaganza is a time to celebrate the unity of African American culture and religion. The gospel music featured has Christian roots and stems from popular hymns sung by Africans during slavery. The songs often tell a story of hope which inspires the audience to stay strong and continue to forge ahead.

35th annual Gospel Extravaganza

At this year’s Gospel Extravaganza, the group performed various hymns, poems, and songs all devoted to honoring African American history and heritage. Joining VOP onstage were Wheaton Gospel Choir, Lewis University Gospel Choir, and Davonte Sanders, a spoken-word artist and North Central College alumni. VOP also honored their outgoing seniors; President and Choir Director Angel Tovar, Treasurer Jeredie Sinzinkayo, and member Dejanae Phillips, all of whom joined Voices of Praise their freshman year. Gospel music is heavily rooted in legacy and excellence, and Voices of Praise is excited to continue carrying on that tradition of sharing gospel music with the North Central Community as well as the community at large.

About Voices of Praise

Voices of Praise (VOP) is a student-led gospel choir with students from all backgrounds. Not only do they perform in the Chicagoland area, they also go on an annual tour. Last year they toured Los Angeles, California and this January, VOP traveled to Houston, Texas. While in Texas they volunteered and performed at the Houston Food Bank, learned more about the culture behind gospel music by going to the Buffalo Soldiers Museum, and visited Beyonce’s childhood home as well as the area where Juneteenth was born. Through their traveling, the group gets to learn about the roots of gospel music, engage in service, and bond with one another.

