Youth Symphony of DuPage play 60th season Winter Concert

On Sunday, February 26th the Youth Symphony of DuPage (YSDP) held their 60th season at Wentz Concert Hall on the North Central College campus in Downtown Naperville. The program featured a performance by the Concerto Competition 2023-2024 Concert Orchestra 1st-Place Winner, Aria Humbracht, YSDP Chamber Ensembles, Risonanza String Quartet, Brass Quintet, and a Flute Quartet performance. The groups were directed by Dr. Liu, Mrs. Provost, Mrs. Kim, Ms. Silberman, Mr. Jordan and Mr. Kazin.

YSDP’s 60th season

Founded in 1963, the 2022-2023 season marks the 60th anniversary of YSDP, which is composed of over 170 teen and pre-teen musicians. The symphony members span 64 schools, and 31 cities within DuPage county and surrounding areas. Within the symphony are four different groups which represent various levels; the Sinfonietta Strings, Philharmonic Strings, Concert Orchestra, and symphony Orchestra. The musicians perform three concerts per season all taking place in Wentz Concert Hall in Downtown Naperville. Included in the impressive repertoire for the winter concert were crowd favorites such as Rossini’s The Barber of Seville and James Horner’s Titanic featuring music from the popular film.

Upcoming Youth Symphony of DuPage performances

On March 19th, their Concert Orchestra musicians will perform with professional musicians, DuPage Symphony Orchestra, at Wentz Concert Hall on the North Central College campus.

The next and final Youth Symphony of DuPage concert is on Sunday, April 30 at 3 PM. Well known violinist, Rachel Barton Pine will join the YSDP as a special guest. The performance will also feature the YSDP’s Orchestras, Strings, and Chamber Ensembles, and present the Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition 1st-Place Winner performance as well as the awards for the graduating class.

