2023 Naperville Park District youth softball championships

The Naperville Park District Youth Girls Softball League wrapped up its 2023 season, crowning champions throughout four leagues.

Hundreds of girls play every year

This year, the park district offered 8 fastpitch leagues for girls in first through eighth grade. Post-season play begins at the third, fourth-grade level, with the younger leagues having just a regular season.

“We start with our coach pitch youth girls softball (for) first and second grade, we have approximately 14 teams at each level,” said Naperville Park District Program Manager, Fred Gusel. “And then at third and fourth grades, we combine, and we have 14 teams at the third, fourth-grade level. We have eight teams at the fifth, sixth-grade level, and then five teams at the seventh and eighth-grade levels. As they get older, some kids choose not to play, (or) find other sports. Or they may go because we’re recreation based, they may go to a more competitive type program which is best suited for what they need.”

More than just wins and losses

The park district has run the league for over 20 years, and it’s one of the many recreation programs that they offer. The playoffs are often more competitive matchups compared to the regular season, but the league wants to make sure the focus is on more than just wins and losses.

“What we try to do, and what I try to do is we don’t keep scores throughout our standings throughout the regular season,” said Gusel. “So this way, coaches aren’t focused on solely winning or losing, but on player development, learning the game, and enjoying the sport. And then when we have our first game, we actually do a blind draw for the first round of the playoffs.”

Naperville Park District youth softball champions

Each team was given a college to represent throughout the season with the top teams advancing to the four championship games.

In the third, fourth-grade National Divison, Auburn took down Michigan in the championship. For the American Divison championship, Tennessee was defeated by Georiga.

Moving to the fifth, sixth-grade division, Kansas and Michigan met up in the final and Michigan was able to pull away with the victory.

Wrapping up with the seventh, eighth-grade teams, where Texas A&M clashed with Kentucky in the championship. In the end, Texas A&M was crowned champions. Most importantly, hundreds of local players had a blast on the diamond this summer as the benefits extend beyond bringing home a championship.

“We focus on good sportsmanship and that’s from the parents, the coaches, the players, especially. You know, just teamwork, camaraderie, having a good time just using sports as a method to make new friends, and then just enjoy being outside,” said Gusel.

The softball season might be over, but athletic programs are offered all year round. To find more information, visit the Naperville Park District website.

