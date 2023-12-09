Chicago Blackhawks announcer Chris Vosters headlines the annual Leadership for Scouting Breakfast

On Wednesday, the Three Fires Council hosted its fourth annual Naperville Leadership for Scouting Breakfast and fundraiser at the Naperville Country Club. Current and former scouts and community members came together to celebrate and learn more about the significant impact of the Three Fires Council scouting in local communities for over 100 years.

“We’re giving our community a chance to show their support for scouting, not only financially, but within their ability to give back and maybe volunteer. I’ve talked to a couple of members of our community who are going to share their professional expertise and through our Merit Badge program to help mentor our youth,” said Three Fires Council Vice President of Operations Jeff Gross.

Familiar name at the podium

The day started with a breakfast and speakers discussing their scouting experiences. Speakers like Sam Neuenkirchen, Rich Tatara, Steve Spayer, Adam Justice, and Ron Wentzell all shared stories of their time with the scouts. The main entree at the podium was Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play Announcer Chris Vosters, who grew up as a scout himself in Southeast Wisconsin. Vosters gave a speech about the positive impact that came with being involved as a scout throughout his life and his eventual journey through the world of sports broadcasting before landing with the Blackhawks.

“Being in the Boy Scouts was a tremendous part of my upbringing childhood, and I have so many fond memories of being in the Scouts. I’m very proud of achieving the rank of Eagle and to be able to be at this stage of my life and continue to be involved and give back in a way, it was an honor to be here today,” said Chicago Blackhawks Play-by Play-Announcer Chris Vosters.

Chris Vosters is giving back

Boy Scouts from the Chicagoland area approached Vosters for an assignment while working on their journalism merit badge.

“One of the journalism merit badge requirements is to have a Q&A with someone in the field. So, I was that person in the field who got to speak to that group of Boy Scouts. So that’s how I met some of the great folks in the Three Fires Council, and that’s what led them to invite me here to speak at this fundraising event,” said Vosters.

Just like excitement growing for Blackhawks fans thanks to the arrival of rookie phenom Connor Bedard, participation numbers grew in DuPage County for a second straight year, with 3,743 registered scouts and eight new scouting units. After witnessing growth in two consecutive years, a bright future is in sight for the Three Fires Council. Those interested in the local scouting program can discover more on the Three Fires Council website.

“It really teaches our kids who maybe come from a more Midwestern culture about the differences of backgrounds, but also the similarities of how we’re just all people,” said Gross. “Scouting is an important aspect of my life. And to have other people come out and show their support of scouting validates how Naperville comes together as a community,” said Gross.

