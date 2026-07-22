Classic Swim Meet, a Naperville summer staple, dives into decades of tradition

Splashes, smiles, and spirit filled the pool at Naperville Central High School as 20 teams and more than 900 young swimmers dove into the annual Classic Swim Meet.

A summertime staple

The Naperville Swim Conference hosted the event on July 18, setting the stage for kids ages 4-12 to shave seconds off their times and have a blast while doing it.

“I love seeing all of the teams come together. It gives a different form of competition for the kids, “ said Naperville Swim Conference Vice President Lisa Coronel.

The meet has been a Naperville summer staple for nearly 60 years, typically occurring one week before the City Swim Meet, a more competitive event only for those who qualify. The Classic Meet, on the other hand, gives every swimmer across the conference a moment in the spotlight after weeks of hard work.

“Some of the growth I love seeing is when there are kids in the beginning of the season that can’t even make it across the pool, and then they’re swimming solo without a coach in the water, helping them all the way across the pool and dropping times,” said Coronel.

Achieving their own personal bests

Each individual stepped up to the block with their own goals and reasons to race.

“My favorite is the 50 breaststroke because the 50 breaststroke or the breaststroke in general is like the most technical stroke, so it’s pretty fun to do,” said Ashbury swimmer Audrey Deacy.

“Sometimes it’s a little nerve-wracking when I’m on those blocks, but after I’m done with the same swim, I’m always proud of my results,” said Tall Grass Swimmer Colton Cress. “I always like to make myself get better, and I think the improvement [has] helped me become a better person,” said Cress.

Costumes and camaraderie

Outside the water, the coaching staff for each neighborhood pool gets decked out in fan-favorite costumes while motivating those in the pool with team chants and cheers.

“There are actually two [costumes] this year that I think are really cute. One is Toy Story, and then the other one is a group of sailors that are walking around,” said Coronel.

While the action in the lanes kept the energy high, it’s the newfound friendships that make a more permanent splash.

“Every time I join, like, I always make new friends; I get to see friends that I don’t normally get to see. Like my friend Ava, she doesn’t go to the same school as me anymore, so I get to hang out with her a lot,” said Ashbury Gators swimmer Hayden Betz.

From the competition to the costumes to the camaraderie, the classic swim meet is a core memory participants say they’ll long cherish.

“Every year it’s just really amazing. The Sharks have always had a huge impact on my life,” said Saybrook Sharks swimmer Dan Carino. “If I hadn’t joined the Sharks, I don’t know if I would have been the person I am today.”

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