Craig Hodges brings championship pedigree to Shoot 360 Camp

Local young athletes recently got some top-notch training from a basketball great.

Shoot 360, a Naperville-based basketball training center, held a shooting camp hosted by former Chicago Bulls sharpshooter Craig Hodges.

NBA great Craig Hodges guides a new generation

“We’ve got other boys in middle school, freshmen in high school, and they’re coming in here to learn from the best,” said Shoot 360 Assistant General Manager Lillian Brown.

Kids from ages 10-16 attended the two-day camp, looking to learn more about the art of shooting from the three-time NBA three-point contest champion.

“Well, for me, it’s something that I do all the time as far as camps are concerned. When I saw Shoot 360, they invited me to do something. And with all the technology, plus the ability for kids to get up shots, the repetition is so important,” said 10-year NBA veteran Craig Hodges.

Hodges, a key member of the Bulls’ 1991 and 1992 NBA championship teams, has been heavily involved in teaching the game at the professional, collegiate and high school levels since his playing career ended.

Teaching the game across all levels

“Having had the experience I’ve had, whether it be college or pro and the college coaching part of it as well as the pro coaching part of it, it lends itself to it. So for me, it’s not anything out of the ordinary, but it’s something that I know is a necessary way of moving and ascending into basketball at a different realm,” said Hodges.

“You got boys over here just sweating, tired, listening to Craig’s, like, everything he has to say. Any correction that needs to be made, he’s there,” said Brown.

Though the NBA approach to the game has changed since Hodges was competing professionally, he says certain lessons never go out of style.

“Probably from the shooting end, being able to get your reps up to the proper repetition. You know, a lot of times you just go out and want to shoot a thousand shots, but you want to make sure that you are shooting those balls properly with proper technique,” said Hodges.

“It’s important for the kids to see, like, okay, I’m shooting with my elbows out. So I need to make sure that I’m bringing my elbow in for my shot, making sure I’m following through, making sure my feet are left, right, or if I’m a lefty, right, left. Little things like that. He’s correcting all the time. So he’s taking his time with each and every kid,” said Brown.

Each student welcomed the tips in technique.

Benefits for Hodges and the camp members

“The most surprising thing is actually the thing he taught me how to do, like, when I come up on my side, be gentle on my feet. It makes my arm, like, way better. Like, it’s like a slingshot. When I make it, it just goes in, like, every time,” said Shoot 360 camper Mosiah Tang.

And the lessons taught come with a benefit for the mentor as well…

“You know, for me to be able to give back. And when you see the light turn on in the eyes when they actually get the fundamental drilled or principle, and then you know that it’s something that you share. So it’s a blessing to be able to do that,” said Hodges. “I’m giving them knowledge and information. They’re giving me energy and feedback.”

For Naperville Community Television, I’m Justin Cornwell.

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