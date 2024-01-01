Jayden Reed breaks the Packers rookie record for receptions in a season

Naperville native Jayden Reed continued his outstanding rookie season in record-breaking fashion with the Green Bay Packers.

Reed breaks a 35-year record

In the first quarter of the Packers 33-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Eve, Reed broke the team’s single season record for most receptions by a rookie with his 56th catch of the year. The record was held by Sterling Sharpe, who set the mark in his first season with the Packers in 1988.

It was a memorable performance for the former Metea Valley and Naperville Central star, as he finished the victory with six touchdown for 89 yards and two touchdowns, before leaving the game in the third quarter with a chest injury. He has a chance to add to his impressive numbers in the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears in Week 18. After improving to 8-8 on the season, the Packers can secure a playoff spot with a win over Chicago.

Reed currently has 60 catches for 681 yards and 8 touchdowns, in addition to 119 yards and two scores on the ground in 15 games. The Michigan State grad is also the first Packers rookie receiver to have ten total touchdowns since Billy Howton scored 13 in 1952. Reed is also in the top five Packers rookies in yards and touchdowns, trailing only Howton in touchdowns and Howton, James Lofton and Sharpe in yards.

Setting a new standard for Naperville area football players

Reed became the highest selection ever for a Naperville native when he was picked 50th overall by the Packers in the 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was an All-State selection as a senior at Naperville Central in 2017.