Justin Blazek, Bo Richter and DeAngelo Hardy sign NFL rookie free agent contracts

A pair of Division III football players and a service academy standout with Naperville ties will get the opportunity to follow their professional dreams. North Central College wide receiver DeAngelo Hardy and Neuqua Valley grad turned UW-Platteville standout defensive lineman Justin Blazek both signed NFL free agent contracts shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft concluded. Naperville North graduate Bo Richter also signed an undrafted rookie free agent deal after a stellar career as a defensive end at Air Force. Blazek, Hardy and Richter each hope to join the ranks of local athletes with NFL experience.

Hardy hopes to catch on in Baltimore after historic career

DeAngelo Hardy, a senior from Lake Villa, IL finished his North Central career as one of the best players to ever wear a Cardinal uniform. The two-time first team D-III All-American and key member of the 2019 and 2022 National Championship winning teams is signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Hardy finished his tenure at NCC with a program record 58 receiving touchdowns, along with 246 career receptions for 4,253 yards. The dynamic pass catcher led North Central in 2023 with 75 catches for 1,353 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hardy’s former quarterback, Broc Rutter was the most recent North Central player to sign an NFL rookie free agent contract in 2020.

Blazek gets his chance with the Bengals

Justin Blazek, a 2019 graduate from Neuqua Valley developed into one of the top defensive players in all of Division III at UW-Platteville, earning first team All-American honors in 2022 and 2023 while being selected as a Gagliardi Trophy semifinalist last season. Blazek recorded 8.5 sacks and 60 tackles, 17 of them for loss for the Pioneers in 2023, leading the WIAC in sacks and tackles for loss. He ended his collegiate career with 19.5 sacks and 37 TFL’s.

The former Wildcat signed his free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Blazek hopes to join former Neuqua standout John Rhattigan among the NFL ranks. Rhattigan has been a linebacker and special teams ace for the Seattle Seahawks since 2021. Blazek was also a strong basketball and baseball player while attending Neuqua Valley.

Bo Richter signs on with the Vikings

Bo Richter played at the Division I level and was one of the leaders of the defense at Air Force. The former Naperville North defensive stalwart led the team with 10 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 2023. Richter signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings after turning heads with a three sack performance in Air Force’s 31-21 victory over James Madison in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Along with Blazek and Hardy, there were five Division III football players in total who signed free agent contracts with NFL teams. Four more D-III players received rookie mini camp invites.

The next step on the NFL journey for Blazek, Hardy and Richter will be rookie mini camps, held either May 3rd-6th or May 10th-13th.