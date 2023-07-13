Lenee Beaumont to have Benet Academy jersey displayed at Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

The honors continue to pour in for recent Benet Academy graduate Lenee Beaumont as the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that they will be hanging Beaumont’s jersey in the Ring of Honor display at the museum in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Honoring the elite in women’s basketball

“The Ring of Honor is an exhibit at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame where we honor the nation’s top players at every level,” said Kelly Mathis, Director of Development for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. “To have your jersey on display at the Hall of Fame is a huge privilege and we are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these young women.”

Beaumont will see her jersey added to the over 100 hanging in the Ring of Honor display thanks to her tremendous effort on the court during her senior season. Averaging 19 points and seven rebounds per game, the Redwing star was named Ms. Illinois Basketball as well as the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, while leading her team to a class 4A State runner up finish this winter. After a memorable career playing for Benet Academy, Lenee will suit up for the Indiana Hoosiers next season as she moves on to one of the top programs in the country.

Beaumont follows in the footsteps of another local legend, Candace Parker from Naperville Central, a former Ms. Illinois Basketball who has her jersey in the Hall of Fame Ring of Honor along with other women’s basketball stars like Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Aja Wilson.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, which opened in 1999, is the only facility of its kind dedicated to all levels of women’s basketball. The 35,000 square foot facility is also home to the world’s largest basketball.