Local athletes celebrate early National Signing Day

The early National Signing Day has arrived with November 8th signifying the first day that high school senior athletes can officially sign their National Letters of Intent (NLI). Dozens of local athletes took part at ceremonies across the Naperville area. Below is the list of schools that had athletes sign their written commitment to their college of choice.
Metea Valley Fall Signing Day Athletes
Cydnie Bayless – Girls Soccer – Northern Illinois University
Lucy Burk – Girls Soccer – Northern Michigan University
Alyssa Gluting – Girls Soccer – Fairfield University
Kaylee Hansen – Girls Soccer – Austin Peay State University
Kyleigh Jannisch – Girls Soccer – Winona State University
Bella Kerr – Girls Lacrosse – University of Cincinnati
Allie Leslie – Girls Swimming – University of North Florida
Camille Morrison – Girls Volleyball – Western Michigan University
Anna Murphy – Track and Field – Colorado State University
Naperville Central Fall Signing Day Athletes
Michael Umbright – Baseball – Illinois State University
Sophia Zanka – Girls Volleyball – Dartmouth
Neuqua Valley Fall Signing Day Athletes
Zawadi Brown – Girls Lacrosse – Vanderbilt University
Dan Cercello – Baseball – University of Houston
Brianna Clasen – Girls Soccer – Saginaw Valley State University
Paul Feret – Baseball – Purdue University-Northwest
Andrew Gould – Baseball – Maryville University
Victoria Jaimes – Girls Soccer – North Central College
Sophia Kane – Beach Volleyball – Concordia University Irvine
Lauren Mariscal – Beach Volleyball – University of Tennessee at Martin
Kylee Norkus – Girls Basketball – University of Evansville
Alex Parkinson – Boys Swimming – University of South Dakota
Grace Petrina – Girls Soccer – University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse
Peter Pipikios – Baseball – North Park University
William Zalabak – Baseball – Roosevelt University
Waubonsie Valley Fall Signing Day Athletes
Sofia Zeiml – Girls Lacrosse – University of Connecticut
You can find more Community Sports Updates on our Website.