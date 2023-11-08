Local athletes celebrate early National Signing Day

The early National Signing Day has arrived with November 8th signifying the first day that high school senior athletes can officially sign their National Letters of Intent (NLI). Dozens of local athletes took part at ceremonies across the Naperville area. Below is the list of schools that had athletes sign their written commitment to their college of choice.

Metea Valley Fall Signing Day Athletes

Cydnie Bayless – Girls Soccer – Northern Illinois University

Lucy Burk – Girls Soccer – Northern Michigan University

Alyssa Gluting – Girls Soccer – Fairfield University

Kaylee Hansen – Girls Soccer – Austin Peay State University

Kyleigh Jannisch – Girls Soccer – Winona State University

Bella Kerr – Girls Lacrosse – University of Cincinnati

Allie Leslie – Girls Swimming – University of North Florida

Camille Morrison – Girls Volleyball – Western Michigan University

Anna Murphy – Track and Field – Colorado State University

Naperville Central Fall Signing Day Athletes

Michael Umbright – Baseball – Illinois State University

Sophia Zanka – Girls Volleyball – Dartmouth

Neuqua Valley Fall Signing Day Athletes

Zawadi Brown – Girls Lacrosse – Vanderbilt University

Dan Cercello – Baseball – University of Houston

Brianna Clasen – Girls Soccer – Saginaw Valley State University

Paul Feret – Baseball – Purdue University-Northwest

Andrew Gould – Baseball – Maryville University

Victoria Jaimes – Girls Soccer – North Central College

Sophia Kane – Beach Volleyball – Concordia University Irvine

Lauren Mariscal – Beach Volleyball – University of Tennessee at Martin

Kylee Norkus – Girls Basketball – University of Evansville

Alex Parkinson – Boys Swimming – University of South Dakota

Grace Petrina – Girls Soccer – University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse

Peter Pipikios – Baseball – North Park University

William Zalabak – Baseball – Roosevelt University

Waubonsie Valley Fall Signing Day Athletes

Sofia Zeiml – Girls Lacrosse – University of Connecticut

