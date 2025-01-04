Luke Lehnen named Gagliardi Trophy winner for the second consecutive season

North Central College quarterback Luke Lehnen continued to make history, becoming the first Cardinal and just the second Division III football player to win the Gagliardi Trophy in back-to-back seasons. The annual award is handed out each year to the top player in the division by the Gagliardi Family.

Lehnen shines the brightest once again

After winning the Gagliardi Trophy in 2023, the senior signal caller from Chatham, Illinois became just the eighth player in NCAA history to receive their division’s highest award multiple times. Lehnen joins former Mount Union quarterback Kevin Burke as the only other two-time Gagliardi Trophy winner. Burke earned the honor in 2013 and 2014.

In leading North Central to a 14-0 record and a fourth straight appearance in the Stagg Bowl, Lehnen has thrown for 2,960 yards and 39 touchdowns, while adding 987 yards and 14 scores on the ground.

The greatest career in NCC football history

The second consecutive Gagliardi Trophy award cements Lehnen as the most accomplished player in NCC football history. During his four-year career in red and white, Lehnen has accumulated a record of 56-2, while never losing a home game or a CCIW conference game.

Lehnen has thrown for 158 career touchdown passes in a Cardinal uniform, tying Mount Union’s Braxton Plunk (2019-23) for the all-time Division III record (158). Lehnen is third in college football history behind John Matocha of the Colorado School of Mines (162, 2019-23), and Tyson Bagent of Shepherd College (159, 2018-2022).

Lehnen is the national all-divisions active leader in passing efficiency (211.8) and is on pace to establish a new collegiate career record.

The current record (202.6) is held by Mount Union’s D’Angelo Fulford (2016-19).

Lehnen has already established new all-division records for consecutive games with a touchdown pass (58) and touchdowns responsible for (208).

Cardinals earn multiple All-American honors

Earlier in the week, Lehnen was also named to the D3football.com All-American team as the First Team quarterback. He was joined on the First Team by offensive linemen Sam Pryor and Jeske Maples. NCC Defensive tackle John Sullivan and linebacker BJ Adamchik were named Second Team All-Americans while safety Zach Orr was named to the Fourth Team.

Benet Academy graduate Matt Kickel from Aurora University was named to the Second Team as a guard while Neuqua Valley alum Brandt Stare from UW-Platteville was named to the Fourth Team as a wide receiver.

North Central looks for its third Stagg Bowl victory

Lehnen led the Cardinals to the National Championship game following a dominant 66-0 victory over Susquehanna in the Division III semifinals. In the game, he completed 16 of 17 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns.

Awaiting North Central in the Stagg Bowl is perennial power Mount Union, who defeated Johns Hopkins 45-37 in the other national semifinal, advancing to the Stagg Bowl for a 23rd time in program history.

The game will be a rematch of Stagg Bowl XLIX in 2022, in which North Central defeated Mount Union 28-21, finishing Brad Spencer’s first season as head coach with a 15-0 record.

The Cardinals have a 3-1 record all-time against the Purple Raiders. The National Championship game will be played on Sunday, January 5th at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff is schedule for 7 pm and can be seen on ESPN. The radio broadcast can be found on 89.1 fm, WONC.