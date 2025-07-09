Naperville area high school athletes go the distance at the Special Olympics Summer Games

Dozens of high school athletes from around Naperville took center stage at the 2025 Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games, similar to the IHSA Track and Field State Championships. The three-day event drew thousands to Bloomington-Normal, IL, from June 20 to 22, with several local athletes securing podium finishes.

Naperville athletes enjoy a weekend of fun and competition at the 2025 Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games

For many, the favorite part of the weekend was…

“Probably the drone show and then getting my medals,” said Waubonsie Valley athlete Philip Helmick.

“The torch run with the drones,” said Naperville Central athlete Thomas Plackett.

“I felt excited, happy that I got third place. It’s fun to celebrate with my coaches,” said Neuqua Valley athlete Lauren Zanghi.

Teams from across the area made the trip, including Naperville Team 203 Fire — a combined squad of Naperville Central and Naperville North athletes — along with Waubonsie Valley, Neuqua Valley, and Metea Valley. Nearby organizations like Northern Will County Special Recreation and Western DuPage Special Recreation also competed.

Typical track and field events are among the most popular, but numerous other sports are also included.

“There’s powerlifting, there’s bocce, there’s soccer, swimming, and rhythmic gymnastics, “said Neuqua Valley coach Maddy Ashley. “So that all happens down at ISU and Illinois Wesleyan during the summer game tournament.”

Beyond the actual competition, the Summer Games atmosphere is something special. The torch run and opening ceremony– which includes the ever-popular drone show, along with the traditional victory dance- helps bring families together year after year.

Building courage and friendships through every step and event

For athletes like Neuqua’s Lauren Zanghi, it’s all about pushing through nerves and soaking in the moment. She finished 3rd in her division of the mini javelin!

“At first, I was feeling nervous because I didn’t think I was going to get third, and I was feeling stressed because other people were going against me,” said Zanghi. “And at the end, I felt excited, happy that I got third place. It’s really fun to celebrate with my coaches.”

Zanghi enjoyed many exciting moments and looks forward to one more great year at Neuqua. She also hopes more people will get involved with the Wildcats.

“I think people should join Special Olympics because it’s very fun to play, and you get to cheer people on, and you get to play against other people,” added Zanghi.

At Waubonsie Valley, Philip Helmick found himself trying sports for the first time as a sophomore. After a successful junior year, it’s safe to say he’s been enjoying every minute of competing.

“Well, it’s been very fun, said Helmick. “When I first started, I was a little bit nervous. It was just a little challenging.”

“I like my coaches, I like everybody, I like my friends, and everything,” Helmick added.

For his mom, Cheryl, seeing Philip blossom into a multi-sport athlete has been priceless.

“So this year, his junior year was the first time that he got involved in soccer, got involved in track,” said Philip’s mother, Cheryl Helmick. “He’s been so proud of himself. So I told him when we did Pack the Place, I said, ‘You have brought so much joy to so many people.’”

Local athletes finish among the best in the state and celebrate with their families!

Athletes from Metea Valley, Naperville Central, and Naperville North were also among the top finishers. Mustang Akshat Goswami won first place in his division of the 100 M Freestyle swim, and Redhawk Thomas Plackett finished first in the 50 M Free swim and celebrated with his family!

“My mom and Dad! said Plackett about who he celebrated with after winning. “Practice makes perfect!”

Waubonsie Valley coach Taylor Schuch says seeing athletes compete on this stage is what makes it all worth it.

“I mean, it means everything,” said Schuch. “They put in so much work throughout the year. They build great friendships with all their teammates, and as a coach, it makes us incredibly proud. So it’s great to see them get acknowledged for all their hard work during the year at the Summer games.”

Special Olympics gives thousands of athletes — from young kids to teens and adults — the chance to find courage and build lifelong friendships on the biggest stage.