Naperville Central alum Jayden Reed signs extension with Green Bay Packers

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Naperville Central wide receiver standout Jayden Reed isn’t going anywhere this offseason. Reed and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to a three-year contract worth $50.25 million, $20 million guaranteed, and with an average of $16.75 million a year. He was set to enter the final season of his four-year rookie contract.

A rising star stays with the Pack

Reed, a second-round pick out of Michigan State in the 2023 NFL Draft, has played 40 games for Green Bay, with 138 receptions, 1,857 total yards, and 15 touchdowns over three seasons. He leads a young wide receiver core for the Packers that includes Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, and Skyy Moore.

Reed broke the Packers’ rookie receiving record in 2023 with 64 receptions. A broken collarbone suffered in week two forced Reed to miss 10 games during the 2025 season. Despite the injury, he recorded 19 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown.

A standout start in Aurora and Naperville

Before his career with the Packers, Reed was a local high school standout with two strong seasons at Metea Valley before becoming an All-State selection as a senior at Naperville Central in 2017, tallying 1,179 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns.