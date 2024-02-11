Naperville Central grad Owen Lindmark appears in Super Bowl LVIII ad

With millions of viewers tuning into the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Naperville natives may recognize a familiar face in one of commercial breaks. 2019 Naperville Central graduate Owen Lindmark is featured in a new ad for Old National Bank during Super Bowl LVIII, where the hockey stat appears in his University of Wisconsin uniform to promote the bank’s new checking accounts.

The Super Bowl ad featuring Owen Lindmark will be airing in the Chicagoland area, as well as Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Indianapolis.

The Old National Bank spot is set to run on CBS 2 Chicago at 5 p.m., before the Super Bowl starts; 9:45 p.m., following the Super Bowl break; and 11:33 p.m., during a new edition of “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert following the game.

Lindmark banking on his success on the ice for the Badgers

Old National is the Official Bank of the Big Ten, which is what connects the Wisconsin star to the company. Lindmark is in his 5th year with the Badgers, playing in his final season with the program as a grad student. He was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the 5th round of the 2019 NHL Draft, but he chose to play with Wisconsin instead.

Lindmark is having the best season of his career on the ice withe Badgers, scoring 11 goals with 10 assists in 24 games this year. He also spent two years with the U.S. National Team Development Program.

A familiar name in Naperville athletics

Owen is not the only Lindmark to make a name for themselves in the world of athletics. Owen’s older brother Braden Lindmark was a standout defensive back at Naperville Central and North Central College. The three-year starter played a key role in the Cardinals 2019 Division III National Championship victory.