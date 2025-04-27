Naperville Central graduate Payton Thorne signs rookie free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals

Payton Thorne, one of the top quarterbacks to ever come out of Naperville, is getting a shot a making an NFL roster with the Cincinnati Bengals. After not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bengals signed the 23-year old as an undrafted free agent. Payton Thorne joins a Bengals quarterback room that includes Pro-Bowler Joe Burrow, and veteran backups Jake Browning and Logan Woodside. Former Naperville Central receiver Cade McDonald was also invited to compete at two NFL rookie minicamps after the Draft.

A five-year starter in the Big Ten and SEC

The 2019 Naperville Central graduate spent his first four collegiate seasons at Michigan State University. After redshirting the 2019 season, Thorne was named the starter during the Covid shortened 2020 season. In 2021, Thorne set a school record by throwing 27 touchdown passes, helping the Spartans to an 11-win season and a victory in the Peach Bowl.

2022 was a step back for the redshirt junior. Thorne threw for 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Spartans dropped to a 5-7 record. Following the season, Thorne transferred to Auburn University.

In 2023, Thorne helped the Tigers to a 6-6 record and an appearance in the Music City Bowl, throwing 16 touchdowns while running for a career high 515 yards and three touchdowns.

Returning to Auburn in 2024 as a graduate student, Thorne earned the starting quarterback spot once again, throwing for 21 touchdown passes. The Tigers ended the season with a record of 4-6.

A decorated prep career in Naperville

Thorne spent his freshman and sophomore years at Metea Valley before transferring to Naperville Central, leading the Redhawks to the post season in 2017 and 2018. As a senior, Thorne was named the Naperville Sun and Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year, while earning All-State honors after throwing for over 3,100 yards and 40 touchdowns.

A decorated athletic family

Payton Thorne is the son of Jeff Thorne, who was the head coach of the 2019 Division III National Champion North Central College Cardinals. Payton’s grandfather, John Thorne, was the head coach at North Central from 2002-2014 and won multiple IHSA state championships as head coach of Wheaton-Warrenville South high school.

Payton’s younger sister, Lauren Thorne, was a standout soccer player at Naperville Central, helping the Redhawks to a sectional championship in 2024.

Cade McDonald gets invited to rookie minicamps

Thorne’s former Naperville Central teammate Cade McDonald is also getting a chance to make an NFL roster. The former Michigan State walk-on turned Miami of Ohio starter was invited to the rookie minicamps of the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders. McDonald and Thorne were teammates with the Spartans from 2019-2022. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed was a teammate of Thorne and McDonald’s at Naperville Central and Michigan State during that time as well.

McDonald caught 80 passes for nearly 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons at Miami of Ohio in 2023 and 2024.

As a high school senior in 2018, McDonald set single-season Naperville Central program records for receptions (91), yards receiving (1,397) and touchdowns (18), catching nearly half of Thorne’s school-record 40 TD passes.