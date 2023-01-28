Naperville legend Candace Parker to sign with Las Vegas Aces

Following two successful seasons playing for her hometown Chicago Sky, which includes winning the 2021 WNBA Championship, Naperville native Candace Parker announced on her Instagram page that she plans to sign with the Las Vegas Aces for the 2023 season.

Parker leaves despite love for her hometown

In her post on Instagram, Parker stated, “After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives.

I’m forever appreciative of everyone in Chicago – our fans, teammates, coaches, and ownership. But more than the past two seasons, I’m thankful for the city that raised me, the childhood friends I still have to this day, the teachers I still am learning from, and the moments in time that will forever be in my heart. While Chicago will always be my home, my family’s home is on the west coast.

To play for a championship close to home is the perfect situation for us. I’m looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas.”

Naperville icon looking for one more Championship run

Parker has been a champion at every level, winning two State titles at Naperville Central in 2003 and 2004 under legendary head coach Andy Nussbaum. She then went on to play at the University of Tennessee, winning back-to-back National Championships under the iconic head coach, Pat Summit in 2007 and 2008. After being selected first overall by Los Angeles in the 2008 WNBA draft, Parker went on to become a two-time WNBA MVP and won the 2016 Championship with the Sparks. She also won gold medals as part of the USA 2008 and 2012 Olympic teams.

Las Vegas won the 2022 WNBA Championship and will be the early favorite to repeat as champions following the addition of Candace Parker. Despite turning 37 later this year, the former Redhawk was named an All-Star in 2021 and 2022 and broke the WNBA record for career triple-doubles last season.