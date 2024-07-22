Naperville Little League Baseball’s all stars headed to state semi-finals

Naperville Little League Baseball’s Continental 11U All Stars team is headed to the state semi-finals Monday evening after claiming the district 11 championship and then going undefeated in their pool-play round of the state tournament this weekend.

Who are the Continental All Stars?

The Continental All Stars is made up of 12 players, each from the different teams that make up Majors AA division. Each player is 11 or 12 years-old. Justin Cronin coaches the team along with Jeff Papp and Will Sawisch. The roster includes:

Colin Bird

Landon Cronin

Ryder Green

Mason Kane

Krew Kniss

Palmer Ochenkowski

Nolan Page

Will Papp

Cole Sawisch

Gabe Vogel

Cash Walker

Mark Whitt

Headed towards a state championship

Naperville Little League’s all-star team defeated three teams prior to heading towards the state semi-finals: Rock Island – Milan Little League (10-0), Rochelle All Stars (6-3) and Lagrange Park District All Stars (2-1). The Continental All Stars face off against River Forest Monday night and should they win, will advance to the state finals Tuesday night. Both the semi-finals and finals are played at Keystone Park in River Forest at 7pm each night.

About Naperville Little League Baseball

Naperville Little League Baseball is a nonprofit that provides any child within the Naperville school district 203 and 204 borders the opportunity to play baseball. In addition to Naperville, the organization also serves parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle, and Aurora. According to their website, NLLB has not only been providing coaching and playing opportunities for boys and girls since 1952, but also has strived to inspire children with an awareness and fondness for community.

NLLB is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year and is divided into three leagues, arranged by elementary school borders, which feed into District 203 and District 204:

The Continental League

The National League

The Republic League

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!